Whisk In Bourbon To Amp Up Your Favorite Store-Bought BBQ Sauce

Just because a product has come packaged doesn't mean you have to settle for the taste. Take BBQ sauce, for example. That store-bought bottle sitting on the shelf can be quickly upgraded with a splash of bourbon. Even one spoonful of spirits can build depth and bring complexity to an average sauce. After whisking the two ingredients together, you can adjust for taste by adding more should your palate call for more punch.

The bourbon you choose to dress up your BBQ sauce with can be complemented by a variety of other ingredients. Vanilla-tasting notes can shine with an added dusting of brown sugar, while smoky bourbons sing with sprinkles of red pepper flakes, crumbles of crispy bacon, roasted garlic, or shavings of caramelized onions. After you've perfected the sauce to your liking, you can store it in your fridge for two weeks for easy, convenient inclusion into your favorite backyard and grill-inspired recipes.