The Problem With Kirkland's Pink Salt Grinders, According To Reddit

No brand is immune to a design flaw or controversy now and then. Like the time Heinz rolled out the EZ Squirt Ketchup in the early 2000s, which thoroughly confused and disgusted ketchup lovers everywhere. Or when Kirkland Signature's maple syrup infuriated customers due to the poor bottle cap design. Now, it appears Kirkland Signature is in some hot water yet again for another product failure, this time concerning the Kirkland Signature Pink Salt bottles — a mistake that some eagle-eyed Reddit users deemed "appalling."

"Be aware, Kirkland pink salt grinder might [be grinding] up plastic flakes together with the salt," noted one Reddit user, who shared photos of their experience. "Feeling a bit disturbed realizing that we've been eating the salt and [microplastic] flakes in our food in the last months." This comes from one of many Reddit posts from Costco shoppers discovering tiny shards of plastic ground up alongside the salt from those Kirkland Signature bottles with built-in grinders.

Unfortunately, microplastics are so prevalent that we probably eat a credit card's worth of plastic every week. Of course, that doesn't mean customers are happy to physically see it in their food products. Another Reddit user was making saltwater when they noticed "black plastic flaking" coming from Kirkland's ceramic grinder. Talk about a faulty product.