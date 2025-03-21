Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy Secret Ingredient For Craveable Chocolate Milkshakes
Daytime Emmy Award-winning chef Giada De Laurentiis knew exactly what she was doing when she matched chocolate up with spices. It's all about how opposites attract with this pairing: sweet and spicy, rich and bright — something both soothing and captivating. This is why her idea of sprinkling cayenne pepper into chocolate milkshakes is nothing short of genius. A chocolate milkshake is already good — or even iconic some might say — but one laced with flavors that perfectly balance between adventurous and comforting? It might just be magic in a glass.
You usually know what you're getting with chocolate milkshakes — a whole lot of creamy, sweet flavors, maybe with a bitter hint lingering in the aftertaste. Cayenne pepper comes into play and suddenly, every sip is a thrill. On its own, this spice is unapologetically bold and fiery. Met with the drink's overwhelming richness, it mellows down to a flickering warmth, something that pops up every now and again to excite the palate. On her show "Giada at Home," De Laurentiis describes it as adding "a little kick" to the otherwise rich and creamy beverage. Depth and vibrancy come together seamlessly, and this contrasting combination is all you need for an unforgettable drink.
Have fun with your spicy chocolate milkshake
As per Food Network, Giada De Laurentiis' spicy chocolate milkshake recipe is fairly simple, consisting of only the usual ingredients: chocolate ice cream (or gelato) and milk. With cayenne pepper's intensity, it's noted that the spice should be added in small amounts to avoid overpowering the milkshake. For a 6-serving portion, you will need around ¼ to ¾ teaspoons of cayenne pepper. Start with ¼ teaspoons and increase in increments after each blend until the drink has reached your desired consistency and spiciness.
De Laurentiis' version is a 3-ingredient marvel, which also means it leaves plenty of room for adjustment to fit your personal preference and different occasions. During the holiday season, it's the perfect stepping stone to making your own version of a frozen Mexican hot chocolate. You've already got the chocolatey base and the cayenne — all that's needed left is a pinch of cinnamon and maybe even some liqueur for a boozy celebration.
Already warm and decadent in essence, the milkshake also makes an ideal fall treat, and all it needs is a few minor additions. Through a splash of pumpkin purée and other warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, you can have a seasonal twist on this indulgent delight. A mocha spin, in which coffee joins the spicy, chocolatey fun, is also worth a try. Garnished with whipped cream and ground espresso, the flavor-bursting drink is one decadent way to get your daily dose of caffeine.