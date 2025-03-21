Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy Secret Ingredient For Craveable Chocolate Milkshakes

Daytime Emmy Award-winning chef Giada De Laurentiis knew exactly what she was doing when she matched chocolate up with spices. It's all about how opposites attract with this pairing: sweet and spicy, rich and bright — something both soothing and captivating. This is why her idea of sprinkling cayenne pepper into chocolate milkshakes is nothing short of genius. A chocolate milkshake is already good — or even iconic some might say — but one laced with flavors that perfectly balance between adventurous and comforting? It might just be magic in a glass.

You usually know what you're getting with chocolate milkshakes — a whole lot of creamy, sweet flavors, maybe with a bitter hint lingering in the aftertaste. Cayenne pepper comes into play and suddenly, every sip is a thrill. On its own, this spice is unapologetically bold and fiery. Met with the drink's overwhelming richness, it mellows down to a flickering warmth, something that pops up every now and again to excite the palate. On her show "Giada at Home," De Laurentiis describes it as adding "a little kick" to the otherwise rich and creamy beverage. Depth and vibrancy come together seamlessly, and this contrasting combination is all you need for an unforgettable drink.