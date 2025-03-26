How Trump's Threatened 200% Tariffs Could Impact Your Future Liquor Store Trips

President Trump's approval rating has been on the decline; several recent polls cite the way he has been handling the economy as a top reason for the discontent. Egg prices have many scrambling, and the president has announced new tariffs on many goods imported from Canada, Mexico, and China, and the tariff threats just keep on coming. The latest sector to be targeted is European alcohol.

In a Truth Social post from March 13, 2025, Trump calls the European Union (E.U.) "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World" and threatens a retaliatory 200% tariff on "all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, AND ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES" in response to the E.U.'s plan to impose a 50% tariff on American whiskey.

Despite Trump's claim that these tariffs would be "great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.," those who import and sell wine from the E.U. stress that a 200% tariff would cause prices to skyrocket, basically destroy the European wine market in the United States, and affect U.S.-based wineries as well, per AP News. Your favorite French wine could become three times more expensive than it costs right now or become unavailable altogether. Jeff Zacharia of the fine wine store Zachys told AP News that he's ceased buying European wine until it's clear exactly what effect these tariffs will have.