Why American Champagne Is Destined For Failure, Trump Tariffs Or Not

Anyone following the on-again, off-again saga of President Trump's tariff threats against seemingly everyone in the world probably knows by now that tariffs won't be good for grocery prices. He is making a particularly wrongheaded move with his new threat to put tariffs on European spirits and protect American "Champagne." The announcement came through the president's personal social media network, Truth Social, in which he responded to a new European Union tariff on American whiskey by saying "If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER EU REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S."

The whiskey tariff Trump is mad about is coming into force as retaliation for the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum that the President put into effect against the EU this week. But putting aside everything else about this statement, it's worth pointing out that American Champagne won't benefit from these tariffs because there is no American Champagne business. As lots of people already know, Champagne can only be made in it's original home of the Champagne region in France, and anything resembling it produced in the United States and other countries cannot legally use the name. If it comes from anywhere else, it is sparkling wine — along with some other protected names, like Italian Prosecco. And what makes Champagne isn't just about the label either.