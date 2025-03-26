The Specific Black Tea You Need To Recreate McDonald's Sweet Tea

Nothing pairs with salty foods like a sweet, refreshing bevy to wash 'em down. Whether you pair it with a 20-piece McNuggets order or a deluxe bacon and egg biscuit (the sandwich that clinched first-place in our definitive ranking of McDonald's food items), McDonald's sweet tea is the bright but balanced sipper fast-foodies crave. Happily, it's simple to whip up a fairly accurate dupe at home with the help of one specific ingredient.

As its name suggests, sweet tea is a straightforward combination of tea leaves, sugar, and water. According to the McDonald's website, "McDonald's Sweet Tea recipe features a briskly refreshing blend of orange pekoe and pekoe cut black tea, sweetened to perfection." So, to nail the flavor that fans expect, it's got to be orange pekoe tea. But orange pekoe doesn't describe the flavor or color of the tea, it's actually a grade designation for the quality of black tea leaves.

The tea grading system indicates the leaf size, bloom, aroma, and taste of a finished steeped tea. Rankings range from standard orange pekoe to flowery orange pekoe, golden flowery orange pekoe, tippy golden flowery orange pekoe, and finest tippy golden flowery orange pekoe. Even though the standard orange pekoe ranking is the lowest, a tea has to be of high quality to appear on this scale at all. Any loose leaf black tea can be orange pekoe, but the term indicates that the tea primarily consists of whole dried leaves, not broken dust or fragmented dried pieces, indicating less processing.