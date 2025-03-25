The Absolute Best Rum For Your Coffee, And The Cocktails You Should Try Next

As a sugarcane derivative, rum epitomizes a tropical spirit. Classic rum cocktails like piña coladas and strawberry daiquiris play to their tropical roots, but coffee is a tropical crop that would taste just as delicious as a rum pairing. We consulted Tiffanie Barriere, cocktail educator, consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach, for her expertise on the best rum for your coffee and the cocktails you can make with the two ingredients.

"Aged or dark rum is the best match for coffee," Barriere recommends. "It has rich caramel, vanilla, and spice notes that complement the deep, roasted flavors of coffee. A good Jamaican or demerara rum adds complexity with funky, molasses-heavy notes." According to our guide on the different types of rum, high-quality dark rum tends to fall under the aged rum category. The aging process is responsible for imparting all those rich tasting notes.

Coffee and rum cocktails range from warm and comforting to cold and refreshing. "A rum espresso martini is a no-brainer," Barriere continues. "But I love a warm rum café, hot coffee, aged rum, a touch of demerara syrup, and a whipped cream float." Of course, demerara syrup is one of the ingredients used in our Dead Rabbit's Irish coffee recipe, but it works wonders paired with rum. "For a cold option, an iced coffee cocktail with rum, coconut milk, and a little vanilla and cinnamon is smooth and balanced," the expert notes further. "[It's] even better frozen during the summer months."