The Absolute Best Rum For Your Coffee, And The Cocktails You Should Try Next
As a sugarcane derivative, rum epitomizes a tropical spirit. Classic rum cocktails like piña coladas and strawberry daiquiris play to their tropical roots, but coffee is a tropical crop that would taste just as delicious as a rum pairing. We consulted Tiffanie Barriere, cocktail educator, consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach, for her expertise on the best rum for your coffee and the cocktails you can make with the two ingredients.
"Aged or dark rum is the best match for coffee," Barriere recommends. "It has rich caramel, vanilla, and spice notes that complement the deep, roasted flavors of coffee. A good Jamaican or demerara rum adds complexity with funky, molasses-heavy notes." According to our guide on the different types of rum, high-quality dark rum tends to fall under the aged rum category. The aging process is responsible for imparting all those rich tasting notes.
Coffee and rum cocktails range from warm and comforting to cold and refreshing. "A rum espresso martini is a no-brainer," Barriere continues. "But I love a warm rum café, hot coffee, aged rum, a touch of demerara syrup, and a whipped cream float." Of course, demerara syrup is one of the ingredients used in our Dead Rabbit's Irish coffee recipe, but it works wonders paired with rum. "For a cold option, an iced coffee cocktail with rum, coconut milk, and a little vanilla and cinnamon is smooth and balanced," the expert notes further. "[It's] even better frozen during the summer months."
Tips for making a rum espresso martini
Since espresso martinis are a fan-favorite coffee cocktail, we wanted some more guidance on how to swap vodka for rum. According to Tiffanie Barriere, you should adjust the proportions of the conventional recipe's ingredients. "Rum adds sweetness and depth, so you may want to dial back the sugar or syrup slightly compared to the classic vodka version," Barriere explains. "A split base of aged rum and a drier rum like a lightly aged agricole can also help balance the drink. A pinch of salt can enhance the flavors even more."
A very different type of rum than the Jamaican variety, rhum agricole is a French tradition native to Martinique. Its vegetal, almost savory notes and dry finish will balance the dessert tasting taste of the aged rum and the sweetness of the cocktail as a whole. In fact, we think that most tropical cocktails need at least two types of rum. Our espresso martini cocktail recipe provides additional tips that will help balance the spirit. As its name implies, espresso is the only type of coffee you should be using in an espresso martini, specifically one made with a dark roast like arabica beans, which will bring the most robust flavors to match the complexity of an aged rum.