The Secret To Better Chicken Cordon Bleu, According To A Chef
Chicken cordon bleu is a classic that's always sure to please a crowd, be it at a dinner party or just the family table. Its name, which it shares with a famous French culinary school, makes the dish sound fancier than it is. In reality, all it involves is pounding a chicken cutlet, rolling it in ham and cheese, and baking it in breadcrumbs. Of course, a lot can go wrong during that process, and if you're struggling to get it right, you're not alone. To help, we asked chef and cookbook author Courtney Luna for her best cordon bleu tips and tricks, and she revealed that it all comes down to the size of the meat.
"Too thick of a cutlet can be harder to roll and it will take longer to cook while possibly being undercooked inside," explains Luna, who wrote "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals," an international bestseller. "Too thin can tear easily, causing the filling to leak out." As far as the optimal size for a cutlet is concerned, Luna recommends one that's about ¼ inch thick. "This will ensure easy rolling and even cooking," she notes.
Take a moment to chill
Once you have rolled the chicken (or beef, if you want to reinvent cordon bleu with a delicious protein swap) into a tight bundle, you want to ensure it stays secure for the dredging and cooking process. Every cook has a different way of doing this, but chef Courtney Luna prefers to utilize the refrigerator. "Chill the rolled cutlets before breading to help hold their shape," she advises, adding that "sealing the edges with toothpicks will help prevent leakage."
A classic chicken cordon bleu isn't exactly the most waist-friendly meal, but Luna's final tip provides an easy swap for those looking to carve a few calories from the dish. "You can use pork panko instead of breadcrumbs to make it healthier," she adds. Pork panko is a breading made from finely ground pork rinds. The texture is similar to breadcrumbs, but it's lower in carbohydrates and gluten-free. It will still give the dish that satisfying crunch, and coupled with the chef's other tips, you should be well on your way to rolling chicken cordon bleu perfectly every time.