The Secret To Better Chicken Cordon Bleu, According To A Chef

Chicken cordon bleu is a classic that's always sure to please a crowd, be it at a dinner party or just the family table. Its name, which it shares with a famous French culinary school, makes the dish sound fancier than it is. In reality, all it involves is pounding a chicken cutlet, rolling it in ham and cheese, and baking it in breadcrumbs. Of course, a lot can go wrong during that process, and if you're struggling to get it right, you're not alone. To help, we asked chef and cookbook author Courtney Luna for her best cordon bleu tips and tricks, and she revealed that it all comes down to the size of the meat.

"Too thick of a cutlet can be harder to roll and it will take longer to cook while possibly being undercooked inside," explains Luna, who wrote "Carnivore in the Kitchen: A Fresh and Fun Approach to Meat-Based Meals," an international bestseller. "Too thin can tear easily, causing the filling to leak out." As far as the optimal size for a cutlet is concerned, Luna recommends one that's about ¼ inch thick. "This will ensure easy rolling and even cooking," she notes.