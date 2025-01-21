Reinvent Cordon Bleu With A Delicious Protein Swap

You already know the drill with cordon bleu: chicken, ham, cheese, and breading. After spending enough time in the heat, this combination comes out crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with a cheesy gooeyness you can hardly resist. Comforting and familiar but never lackluster, it's not hard to understand why this dish is so well-loved. So what happens when we shake things up a bit and use beef instead of chicken? Don't knock it until you've tried it, because this might just be the key to reclaiming cordon bleu's forgotten novelty and making you feel as though you're eating this dish for the first time again.

Unlike chicken, there's nothing subtle or mild about beef. It's deeply savory with the uncanny ability to absorb any seasoning it's paired with. This results in a complex flavor base that makes the cordon bleu much more fascinating than usual. Layers of savoriness unfold when you've also got the salty ham and tangy, creamy cheese joining in. All of this is delivered through juicy, creamy bites that melt the flavors straight onto your taste buds. There's nothing quite like it — the feeling of slicing into the sturdy, crispy cordon bleu and discovering its satisfying interior, just waiting to be devoured.