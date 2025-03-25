Why Does Deli Meat Go Bad More Quickly Than Packaged Meat?
Deli meat is a versatile piece of your meal planning, working as a quick and convenient addition to a sandwich, as part of your snack platter when you have guests around, or even as a nifty little option for your child's lunch box on school days. And there are various types of deli meat to choose from, from your pre-packaged meats found on the shelves at your local store, to the rolls at the serving counters where you can get slices precisely to order.
Because deli meat is processed, and goes through a number steps in the making before it reaches your fridge, there are unfortunately many opportunities for it to come into contact with light, fluctuating temperatures, and air – all of which could cause it to spoil more quickly. Spoiled deli meat is a recipe for a horrible taste, an upset tummy, or, even worse, food poisoning.
Some deli meats can go bad more quickly than others, and the answer lies in the make-up and the packaging. Your standard deli meats that are served at the counter, either sliced and packaged in the store, or sliced to order, have far more opportunity to be exposed to non-consistent temperatures and air, all of which can trigger bacterial growth. Packaged meats on the other hand are packaged at the manufacturing or packaging site, and often tightly sealed to remove air. So naturally, they stay fresher for longer.
Becoming equals when opened
Both deli and packaged meats contain preservatives, including sodium and nitrate which absorb both water and bacteria in the meat. This gives them a longer shelf-life than many other types of meat because the environment is not conducive to the growth of microorganisms that cause the meat to spoil more quickly. But this only works when the meat is sealed.
Packaged meat has the initial upper hand in longevity because of its pre-packaged status. But when opened, both deli and packaged meats are on an equal playing field. Then, if stored properly in the refrigerator, you have between three and five days to consume your deli meats before they go bad. Make sure that your fridge temperature is set at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and keep your deli meats at the back of the fridge. This is where it is the coldest.
If you see moldy patches chilling on your deli meat, if the color has changed, if it smells peculiar — or if you're bold enough to touch it and you feel a slimy film — it's time to chuck it in the bin. These are all indications that your deli meat has outlived its edibility. You should use these indicators of freshness as opposed to sell-by and best-before dates, as the latter aren't really reliable. Expiration dates are just a suggestion of when the deli meat may be at its prime.