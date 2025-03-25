The Worst Yasso Greek Yogurt Bar Flavor You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle
In 2009, Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington founded Yasso and made it a goal to satisfy even the sweetest dessert cravings while still gaining all the health benefits of Greek yogurt through its various products. The brand's popular Greek yogurt bars run anywhere from only 80 to 100 calories and 4 to 5 grams of sugar, making them a popular pick among the health-conscious.
For Yasso newbies, or anyone looking to try a new, healthier ice cream bar alternative, we tried and ranked 9 Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars to decipher which one is the best. Taking our number one spot was its black raspberry chip flavor, which impressed us with the perfect balance of fruit and chocolate. The purple-colored bar was very creamy and included white and milk chocolate chips for some crunch and depth.
Unfortunately, taking the last spot was the strawberries and cream bar. The bar includes a yogurt-based strawberry filling with pieces of fresh-cut strawberries inside. The issue here was that the bar was not as creamy as hoped, and while it succeeded in a fruity, fresh flavor, the texture and taste were a bit too icy for our liking. The bar lacked a creamy dessert vibe and didn't have that satisfying mix like our winner had. Here's a bit more about why you should leave this flavor on store shelves.
The strawberries & cream dilemma
Like any of our rankings, it all comes down to personal preference. We can recognize that the flavor of the strawberries and cream bar was still delicious with a fruity and light vibe, but for a bar that's advertised as strawberries and cream, we're expecting that decadent bite. Especially, as in this case, we're craving ice cream rather than just a standard fruit bar.
This might be a slight loss for Yasso, however, its other products still deliver lots of flavor and success, which we are big fans of. This applies to most of the other bars on the list, such as its mint chocolate chip, coffee chocolate chip, and chocolate chip cookie dough. If you're looking to switch it up, the brand also has chocolate crunch bars — also featured on our list — and a multitude of ice cream sandwiches and poppables, which are Greek yogurt bites coated in crunchy chocolate.
If you're inspired by Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington's entrepreneurial spirit and want to make a healthy dessert of your own, we've got you covered. We have lots of tips on how to make healthy baked desserts. Or, to get your own strawberries and cream fix, try these 16 strawberry dessert recipes. Regardless, there are many tasty, and healthy, treats out there for you to enjoy instead!