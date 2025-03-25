The Worst Yasso Greek Yogurt Bar Flavor You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle

In 2009, Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington founded Yasso and made it a goal to satisfy even the sweetest dessert cravings while still gaining all the health benefits of Greek yogurt through its various products. The brand's popular Greek yogurt bars run anywhere from only 80 to 100 calories and 4 to 5 grams of sugar, making them a popular pick among the health-conscious.

For Yasso newbies, or anyone looking to try a new, healthier ice cream bar alternative, we tried and ranked 9 Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars to decipher which one is the best. Taking our number one spot was its black raspberry chip flavor, which impressed us with the perfect balance of fruit and chocolate. The purple-colored bar was very creamy and included white and milk chocolate chips for some crunch and depth.

Unfortunately, taking the last spot was the strawberries and cream bar. The bar includes a yogurt-based strawberry filling with pieces of fresh-cut strawberries inside. The issue here was that the bar was not as creamy as hoped, and while it succeeded in a fruity, fresh flavor, the texture and taste were a bit too icy for our liking. The bar lacked a creamy dessert vibe and didn't have that satisfying mix like our winner had. Here's a bit more about why you should leave this flavor on store shelves.