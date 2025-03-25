The Simple Tool That Makes Grilling Scallops A Breeze

Grilling is a great way to prepare scallops. Along with imparting richly smoky flavor to the sweetly briny bivalves, grilling gives scallops a satisfyingly crisp and eye-catching char. Easy as it may be to enjoy a freshly grilled scallops, the same can't always be said for preparing them. That said, grilling scallops becomes a lot less complicated with the help of one chef-favorite grilling tool: the humble grill basket.

Far from fancy, a grill basket is nothing more than a sturdy metal pan with perforations. Yet, it's precisely this design that renders the tool so successful when cooking scallops. When cooked in a grill basket, scallops are able to reap the benefits that grilling imparts. However, because the bite-sized bivalves are contained, scallops won't risk slipping through grill grates, limiting needless waste. Additionally, because the basket also protects delicate scallops from sticking to the grill, the tool even reduces messiness. Not to mention that certain hinged baskets can also save you time (and effort) as dozens of scallops can be flipped in one swift motion.

Fortunately, using a grill basket to cook scallops is super straightforward. While the grill is preheating, simply prep the basket by coating it with oil, before adding scallops in a single layer. The basket can then be placed on grill grates or directly over hot coals for several minutes, prior to flipping. Once the scallops are perfectly charred on either side, the grilled delicacy can be devoured.