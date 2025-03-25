The Simple Tool That Makes Grilling Scallops A Breeze
Grilling is a great way to prepare scallops. Along with imparting richly smoky flavor to the sweetly briny bivalves, grilling gives scallops a satisfyingly crisp and eye-catching char. Easy as it may be to enjoy a freshly grilled scallops, the same can't always be said for preparing them. That said, grilling scallops becomes a lot less complicated with the help of one chef-favorite grilling tool: the humble grill basket.
Far from fancy, a grill basket is nothing more than a sturdy metal pan with perforations. Yet, it's precisely this design that renders the tool so successful when cooking scallops. When cooked in a grill basket, scallops are able to reap the benefits that grilling imparts. However, because the bite-sized bivalves are contained, scallops won't risk slipping through grill grates, limiting needless waste. Additionally, because the basket also protects delicate scallops from sticking to the grill, the tool even reduces messiness. Not to mention that certain hinged baskets can also save you time (and effort) as dozens of scallops can be flipped in one swift motion.
Fortunately, using a grill basket to cook scallops is super straightforward. While the grill is preheating, simply prep the basket by coating it with oil, before adding scallops in a single layer. The basket can then be placed on grill grates or directly over hot coals for several minutes, prior to flipping. Once the scallops are perfectly charred on either side, the grilled delicacy can be devoured.
What you should know before tossing scallops in a grill basket
When it comes to grilled scallops, the best pick tends to be the sea scallop due to their sturdiness. With the help of a grill basket, however, much smaller bay scallops can be grilled as well. In any case, be sure to work with the freshest possible seafood for the best results. Ideally, scallops should be firm and evenly colored (pearly or peachy) with a pleasant aroma. Opting for dry-packed scallops will also ensure higher quality.
Additionally, it's important to pick the proper grill basket. Stick with materials like stainless steel or cast-iron as they can successfully withstand high temperatures. You'll also want to choose a basket that's large enough to accommodate all of the scallops without overcrowding the basket in order to achieve better textures. It's also wise to consider design, as different styles will boast unique advantages. For example, an open pan basket may be effortless to clean, but it won't be as efficient during flipping as a clamp-lid basket, nor will it provide the same security and degree of char as a mesh basket — which is why we prefer the latter when grilling scallops.
With the right grill basket in tow, preparing scallops on the grill will be worth it. In fact, you might actually look forward to grilling up this tasty seafood. Trust us when we say that mighty grill basket is a total grilling game-changer for scallops and beyond!