The Ordering Hack To Get Your Meal Faster On A Plane

While airplane food has never been applauded as gourmet fare, there are times when passengers on a flight need more than the typical snacks airlines offer. But ordering a meal on a flight can be a struggle in and of itself, as limited selections and long wait times can leave passengers hungry and frustrated. But a simple ordering hack can make ordering on a flight easier and faster.

To speed the process up, flight attendants recommend ordering a special meal on a plane, which typically means a vegan or kosher option. This is because special meals are always served first — it should be noted that these special meals have to be pre-ordered. Special meals are served first to accommodate passengers with allergies, dietary restrictions, or other needs. Ordering a special meal is also suggested for passengers traveling with kids because doing so ensures the kids get fed faster.

Ordering a special meal is easily done by calling the airline or going online and making a request well before a flight — 30 days is recommended, but it can also be done as little as 24 hours before. Upon getting to the airport, passengers are advised to remind gate attendants and flight attendants that they've ordered a special meal. Many US airlines, like JetBlue, Delta, and American offer special meal options, though some cheaper airlines, like Spirit, do not.