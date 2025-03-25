The Ordering Hack To Get Your Meal Faster On A Plane
While airplane food has never been applauded as gourmet fare, there are times when passengers on a flight need more than the typical snacks airlines offer. But ordering a meal on a flight can be a struggle in and of itself, as limited selections and long wait times can leave passengers hungry and frustrated. But a simple ordering hack can make ordering on a flight easier and faster.
To speed the process up, flight attendants recommend ordering a special meal on a plane, which typically means a vegan or kosher option. This is because special meals are always served first — it should be noted that these special meals have to be pre-ordered. Special meals are served first to accommodate passengers with allergies, dietary restrictions, or other needs. Ordering a special meal is also suggested for passengers traveling with kids because doing so ensures the kids get fed faster.
Ordering a special meal is easily done by calling the airline or going online and making a request well before a flight — 30 days is recommended, but it can also be done as little as 24 hours before. Upon getting to the airport, passengers are advised to remind gate attendants and flight attendants that they've ordered a special meal. Many US airlines, like JetBlue, Delta, and American offer special meal options, though some cheaper airlines, like Spirit, do not.
Exploring special meals on a flight
So, what does ordering a special meal, such as a kosher or vegan option, get the passenger who orders it? The food options vary by airline, but a typical kosher meal includes chicken or fish as the main protein and comes with kosher bread rolls. Vegan or vegetarian airline meals can vary significantly because the International Air Transport Association has several codes designating different vegan and vegetarian options. These include seasonal fruit platters, meals of raw vegetables, and vegetarian-vegan meals, which contain no animal products or by-products.
While airlines have expanded their meal options over time to accommodate different needs, passengers with special dietary restrictions can also make things easier on a flight by bringing their own snacks. By researching well ahead of a flight, passengers can load up their carry-ons with kosher staples like nuts, hummus, and pita chips, as well as vegan options like vegan jerky, popcorn, and peanut butter. Make sure to check size restrictions on food containers and a list of any banned food items before packing.
By ordering a special meal and having ready-to-eat snacks available, flyers can ensure they get their food as soon as possible and have an enjoyable flight experience rather than spending a cross-continental flight with unrelenting hunger pangs.