The Best Canned Beans From Aldi Belong In Your Pantry ASAP

Known for its no-frills policies, German efficiency, and affordable brand name products, Aldi is a favorite in the 40 U.S. states it serves. And while budget-friendly is the name of the game at Aldi, a low price doesn't equate to low quality. Their selection of canned beans is as diverse and delicious as it is affordable. We tasted and ranked 13 Aldi canned beans to help you make the best choice during your next shop. The best canned beans that you should always have in your pantry are the Dakota's Pride mild chili beans.

We tried a wide variety of different types of beans that fell under the Aldi name brand, judging the selection by freshness and vibrancy, taste, texture, and the complementation of seasonings used. The chili beans lacked that unfortunate metallic taste some cans impart on their contents, presenting a vibrant reddish brown hue to reflect their freshness.

The taste and texture, arguably the most important criteria, were a cut above the rest. The beans were firm with a satisfying pop to reveal a hearty and pillowy pulp. Chili may imply a spicy pepper or meat-laden stew, but in the case of these winning chili beans, it means a mild, yet flavorful seasoning blend infused into the canning liquid. Like baked beans, these chili beans require no draining and rinsing; their perfectly executed seasoning renders them a delicious side dish to enjoy straight out of the can.