The Best Canned Beans From Aldi Belong In Your Pantry ASAP
Known for its no-frills policies, German efficiency, and affordable brand name products, Aldi is a favorite in the 40 U.S. states it serves. And while budget-friendly is the name of the game at Aldi, a low price doesn't equate to low quality. Their selection of canned beans is as diverse and delicious as it is affordable. We tasted and ranked 13 Aldi canned beans to help you make the best choice during your next shop. The best canned beans that you should always have in your pantry are the Dakota's Pride mild chili beans.
We tried a wide variety of different types of beans that fell under the Aldi name brand, judging the selection by freshness and vibrancy, taste, texture, and the complementation of seasonings used. The chili beans lacked that unfortunate metallic taste some cans impart on their contents, presenting a vibrant reddish brown hue to reflect their freshness.
The taste and texture, arguably the most important criteria, were a cut above the rest. The beans were firm with a satisfying pop to reveal a hearty and pillowy pulp. Chili may imply a spicy pepper or meat-laden stew, but in the case of these winning chili beans, it means a mild, yet flavorful seasoning blend infused into the canning liquid. Like baked beans, these chili beans require no draining and rinsing; their perfectly executed seasoning renders them a delicious side dish to enjoy straight out of the can.
Uses for Aldi's canned chili beans
Aldi brand Dakota's Pride canned chili beans belong in your pantry because they are delicious, fresh, and well-executed. But you should have numerous cans on hand because they're also very versatile. They don't contain meat, so they'll make a great side dish for plant-based diets, and their savory spice blend features flavors that pair with many global cuisines. Since they're nice and saucy, you can transform them into a dip. The seasoned sauce they come in will do most of the work, but you can add a dollop or two of this full fat Fage, frozen corn, and a handful of sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese to bake in a cast iron pan and serve alongside these Xochitl Dipper restaurant-style corn chips.
The most obvious application would be to use a can of chili beans in one of our many chili recipes. Easier still, you could add leftover protein to a can of chili beans to turn them into a main-course stew; shred leftover chicken, dice up leftover hamburgers, or scoop leftover pulled pork like this slow cooker al pastor into a pot with these chili beans for a satisfying meal. You can also pour these chili beans over a hot dog or hamburger for a hearty garnish.