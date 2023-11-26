Chili Beans Vs. Baked Beans: What's The Difference?

Beans are one of the most humble foods in the world, and that also means they are one of the most diverse. First grown and domesticated in the Americas, beans spread around the world after contact with Europe, and there are now over 40,000 varieties worldwide. As an affordable, filling, and healthy ingredient packed with protein, they have become a staple food in almost every cuisine, from the Middle Eastern seasoned beans ful medames to the Indian curries.

And, of course, they remain eternally popular in their original home, where bean dishes are still ubiquitous throughout Latin America and bowls of barbecue beans and bean soup are regularly enjoyed across the United States. That means that there are a lot of different bean recipes to learn, including two that are commonly served in different parts of the Americas: chili beans and baked beans.

Both chili beans and baked beans are relatively simple dishes consisting of beans in sauce, with only a few ingredients used to impart them with deep flavor. They are both also popular as a pre-cooked, canned pantry option, although baked beans are probably more familiar to most shoppers. Hidden behind those big similarities, however, are some pretty big differences. And it's not just about comparing the Southwestern spice of chili beans to the sweeter flavor of Northeastern baked beans, but examining how they are prepared, and the precise origins of those specific flavors.