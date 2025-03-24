The Best Way To Dress Up A Mediocre Gin, According To A Cocktail Pro

When it comes to picking out a bottle of liquor for a cocktail, gin can be a tricky one. While the juniper-based spirit has always been popular, it hasn't had the same hype cycles that modern favorites like bourbon, vodka, and tequila have had, so the reputations of the most popular gin brands aren't as readily known to the average consumer. And while gin is certainly something you can sip by itself, its powerful botanical and piney flavor is also not something as many people like drinking straight, making it harder to know what you're getting into when you mix it into something.

Sometimes, you are going to buy a bottle of gin, make that first gin and tonic, and realize it just isn't that good. But you still don't want your mid-level gin to go to waste. So, we reached out to an expert for some ideas. Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail educator, consultant, and founder of The Drinking Coach, gave us some tips for dressing up a mediocre gin. Barriere told us, "While I don't believe in a BAD gin, citrus is usually your best friend with a bottle full of botanicals." As for which citrus flavors you should be looking at, she says, "A strong lemon or grapefruit presence can help neutralize off-putting juniper notes." And wouldn't you know it, but there are plenty of great gin cocktails, classics included, that feature these exact citrus flavors.