What Marie Antoinette Ate In A Day, According To Historians

Marie Antoinette is an enduring historical figure, and one whose story is uniquely connected to food, perhaps due to the (falsely attributed) "let them eat cake" quote. There are also rumors of her having a sweet tooth and being known to overeat with little consideration. Then there's the iconic, Sofia Coppola-directed film rendition of Antoinette's life, "Marie Antoinette," which is full of lavish cakes, macarons, and other iconic desserts from the venerable bakery Ladurée — an appetite that seems to cling to her legacy. But what did French royalty actually eat during her time? And was she really as much of a sugar fiend as history paints her to be?

Despite her fame and history, we don't know have many concrete details about the last queen of France, including what she ate every day. It seems that fictitious biographies and inaccurate facts have clouded the facts of Antoinette's real story, and it's possible that this very air of mystery makes her such a compelling historical figure worth of continued conversation and research.

Marie Antoinette ruled as queen of France from 1774 until 1792, when the monarchy was overthrown during the French Revolution. At the height of her rule, Antoinette basked in unimaginable wealth and luxury, which included food. As queen, she had access to the finest ingredients and spoils the world had to offer. This included rare foreign treats like chocolate, tropical fruits, and rich pastries and breads from other countries.