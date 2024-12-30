It's very unlikely that the real Marie Antoinette callously decreed, "Let them eat cake." There's no historical record of her saying it, and the actual quote in French translates to "let them each brioche," which is a far cry from a gateau. In Sofia Coppola's film "Marie Antoinette," the teen queen (she married soon-to-be King Louis XVI when she was 15) is portrayed as a rebellious outsider prone to partying and overindulging in decadent French pastries.

Featured amongst the sweet treats are macarons, the famous French sandwich cookie that is decidedly different from a macaroon. The jewel-toned cookies were specifically made for the film by the Parisian bakery Ladurée and reportedly influenced the color scheme of the movie set. Ladurée's other pastries are justifiably famous, but its showcased macarons had such a huge impact in reinvigorating people's appetite for them that Coppola and her star Kirsten Dunst regretted not investing in the bakery.

French miller Louis Ernest Ladurée established the bakery 1862, long after the French Revolution. The business didn't invent its version of the macaron until 1930, so historically, the patisserie's world-renowned cookie never passed between Marie Antoinette's dainty lips. After a fire in 1871, the patisserie was rebuilt as an elegant salon, adorned with its signature cherubs and angel, but Ladurée really became a fashionable hot spot during the 1889 Paris Exposition when the owner's wife created a unique tea room that catered to wealthy and single young women.

