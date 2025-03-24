Is It Safe To Eat The Skin On Flounder Fish?

Flounder fillets get all the glory, don't they? On the plate, it's usually the flaky meat, its delicate sweetness, and the seasoning blends it absorbs that get the most praise. Meanwhile, the skin is often discarded before it even gets to the frying pan. This also means throwing away some of the best this fish has to offer, and what a waste that would be. Sure, flounder is beloved for its mild and tender flesh, but it's the skin — golden, crackling, and rich — that will make this fish a stunner on the dining table. Not only is flounder fish skin safe to eat, but it's also a treasure trove of flavor and texture, just waiting to be discovered with the proper cooking method.

Fish skin, in general, is safe to eat — provided it's properly cleaned and free of contaminants. In fact, the skin often comes with great nutrients that are associated with fish, such as omega-3 fatty acids and protein. This applies mostly to low-mercury fish and varieties whose skin isn't tough or prickly. Flounder, fortunately, fit the bill perfectly. Cooking it with the skin on gives the tender meat a contrasting exterior that's unbelievably crispy. It crackles with delight as you're digging your fork into the fish. Not to mention the slightly toasted, nutty flavor that adds more depth to the usual mildness. It's a hint of savory richness that you normally wouldn't have expected from flounder, taking the taste buds by surprise in the best possible way.