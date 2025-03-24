Is It Safe To Eat The Skin On Flounder Fish?
Flounder fillets get all the glory, don't they? On the plate, it's usually the flaky meat, its delicate sweetness, and the seasoning blends it absorbs that get the most praise. Meanwhile, the skin is often discarded before it even gets to the frying pan. This also means throwing away some of the best this fish has to offer, and what a waste that would be. Sure, flounder is beloved for its mild and tender flesh, but it's the skin — golden, crackling, and rich — that will make this fish a stunner on the dining table. Not only is flounder fish skin safe to eat, but it's also a treasure trove of flavor and texture, just waiting to be discovered with the proper cooking method.
Fish skin, in general, is safe to eat — provided it's properly cleaned and free of contaminants. In fact, the skin often comes with great nutrients that are associated with fish, such as omega-3 fatty acids and protein. This applies mostly to low-mercury fish and varieties whose skin isn't tough or prickly. Flounder, fortunately, fit the bill perfectly. Cooking it with the skin on gives the tender meat a contrasting exterior that's unbelievably crispy. It crackles with delight as you're digging your fork into the fish. Not to mention the slightly toasted, nutty flavor that adds more depth to the usual mildness. It's a hint of savory richness that you normally wouldn't have expected from flounder, taking the taste buds by surprise in the best possible way.
Cooking skin-on flounder is nothing difficult
Working with skin-on flounder, you'll want to start by patting the surface completely dry with paper towels. This ensures that the excess moisture is removed and has no chance of steaming and turning the fish soggy. If you're pan-frying the fish, start with the skin-side down first. Then, get that extra crispy fish skin by leaving the fillet alone and letting the heat do its job. No need to stir around; just wait for a few minutes and allow the skin to crisp up before flipping over to the other side.
For those who don't mind a few extra steps, try escalope-style flounder, in which the fish is coated in breadcrumbs and pan-fried to a thick crunch. No matter how you choose to cook it, the flounder is even more delicious when accompanied by the right ingredients. Salt and pepper are always sufficient, but why stop there when you can further diversify the flavors? Anything from simple paprika, garlic powder, or chili flakes to an intense Creole spice blend will all work splendidly.
Don't underestimate the power of a good citrus, either. A simple squeeze of lemon works a miracle on the fish's delicate flavor profile. It brightens up the outer skin's savory depth while giving the meat inside an acidic edge. Not stopping there, a luscious, flavor-packed lemon butter sauce can make quite the restaurant-worthy meal. If nothing else, pairing it with the foolproof tartar sauce will always keep your flounder dish exciting.