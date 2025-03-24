How To Shell Sunflower Seeds For The Uninitiated

Healthy snacks don't get much better than a bag of sunflower seeds. They're high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and fiddly enough to stop you from eating too many too quickly. Not everyone sees this last point as a positive though, so if you've let the need to shell each one put you off, here's how to get to your sunflower seeds without making a fool of yourself.

The best way to shell sunflower seeds designed for snacking is with your mouth. This runs true in particular for flavored options, like Bigs Dill Pickle, because all the seasoning is on the outside. Simply place a sunflower seed between your molars, then bite down just enough until the shell cracks. Too hard and you will crush the seed, making it hard to separate. Once the shell has been split open, use your tongue to flick out the seed from inside. You can now (responsibly) spit out the shell and eat the seed.

Although this sunflower seed spitting is a common sight at a baseball game, if you don't like the idea of doing it in public, you can also pry open the sunflower seeds with your fingers. However, this is considerably more difficult and will mean missing out on any flavoring or salt.