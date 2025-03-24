The Basic Mistake You're Making With Slow-Cooker Soup

As the ultimate hands-off cooking appliance, a slow cooker can be like a magic wand. With the addition of a few ingredients and the turn of a knob, cooks can simply walk away and let the slow cooker cook just about anything the heart desires. Soup can be a classic dump-it-and-leave-it slow cooker meal that feeds the whole family. But, a simple mistake can get in the way of it being truly great.

It may seem impossible to screw up a slow cooker recipe, but the do-it-all appliance isn't a one-size-fits-all machine for all dishes, especially not soup. Overfilling the slow cooker with soup can hinder the cooking process before the heat is even set. Apart from potentially causing an overflow, overfilling the pot can extend the cooking process because the contents within don't cook evenly. It also makes it hard to occasionally stir the soup without it spilling everywhere.

Crock-Pot, one of the most famous names in slow cookers, backs this. For the best results, the company advises, keep a slow cooker only half or two-thirds full. This allows for more even cooking, better stirring, less (or no splashing), and room to add ingredients during the cooking process, if necessary.