The Most Efficient Way To Meal Prep Eggs For A Week Of Breakfast Sandwiches
Meal prepping breakfast sandwiches is a baller move if you're low on time in the mornings and need a fast and filling feed that fits your nutrition goals. While making a skillet of scrambled eggs at the stove is quick, you have to monitor your huevos as they cook so they don't turn rubbery. The most efficient way to meal prep a large quantity of eggs is to bake them in the oven in a baking dish. This frees you up to prep the other elements of your sammie and means you can cut your baked eggs into uniform rectangles that have a perfectly set texture.
To get started, spritz some cooking spray on your rectangular baking dish. Then crack your eggs into a bowl and beat them with a fork before seasoning them with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into your greased dish and bake until they are just set — about 20 minutes. It's vital that you don't overcook them at this stage, as you'll be cooking them again when you reheat your sandwiches later in the week. Bear in mind that your eggs will continue to cook in the residual heat once you remove them from the oven; they should be almost set but not super jiggly. The next step is the fun bit. Cut your eggs into equal-sized rectangles — large enough to fit inside your breakfast bun of choice, whether it be a roll, croissant, or bagel — using a sharp knife or a pizza roller.
Squares over circles prevents wasteful scraps of egg
The benefit of portioning your eggs into squares instead of using a cutter to make circles, is that you won't be left with any wasteful scraps. Moreover, every slice of baked egg will be the same size, guaranteeing each sandwich is identical. To assemble the ultimate egg sammie, place your rectangles of baked egg on your bread with a slice of cheese, deli meat, sausage, bacon, or anything else you like. Then wrap them up in foil before putting them in your fridge for later. Reheat your breakfast sandwiches in the air fryer to prevent sogginess or microwave them with a sheet of paper towel to help absorb some of the excess steam as they heat through.
Feel free to keep your eggs simple, with a dash of milk and seasonings, or toss in extras, like baby spinach, chopped bell peppers, or sliced jalapeños to add more flavor. A sprinkling of cheese and herbs is also a breezy way to add extra protein to your eggs and boost their aromatic savoriness. However, be wary of stirring through too many add-ins, or they'll take longer to cook, and you'll land in crustless quiche territory. While a sheet pan quiche is a scrumptious way to use up a carton of eggs and veggies, it may be too hearty for a quick breakfast sandwich, particularly if you're topping your squares with meat.