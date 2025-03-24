The Most Efficient Way To Meal Prep Eggs For A Week Of Breakfast Sandwiches

Meal prepping breakfast sandwiches is a baller move if you're low on time in the mornings and need a fast and filling feed that fits your nutrition goals. While making a skillet of scrambled eggs at the stove is quick, you have to monitor your huevos as they cook so they don't turn rubbery. The most efficient way to meal prep a large quantity of eggs is to bake them in the oven in a baking dish. This frees you up to prep the other elements of your sammie and means you can cut your baked eggs into uniform rectangles that have a perfectly set texture.

To get started, spritz some cooking spray on your rectangular baking dish. Then crack your eggs into a bowl and beat them with a fork before seasoning them with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into your greased dish and bake until they are just set — about 20 minutes. It's vital that you don't overcook them at this stage, as you'll be cooking them again when you reheat your sandwiches later in the week. Bear in mind that your eggs will continue to cook in the residual heat once you remove them from the oven; they should be almost set but not super jiggly. The next step is the fun bit. Cut your eggs into equal-sized rectangles — large enough to fit inside your breakfast bun of choice, whether it be a roll, croissant, or bagel — using a sharp knife or a pizza roller.