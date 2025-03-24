How To Spatchcock Chicken, According To Alton Brown

While most descriptions of how to spatchcock will call for you to press down on the breastbone to crack and flatten the bird, Alton Brown's technique is slightly different. He uses a boning knife to slice through the keel bone's connective tissue, then cracks the whole bird open. Brown then slides his fingers underneath the keel bone, grabbing it by the end and pulling it out entirely. He then flips the chicken back over on the cutting board to show the bird laying flat. It is now ready to be used in recipes like this sheet pan spatchcocked chicken with mushrooms and kale.

There are many benefits to spatchcocking your chicken. Spatchcocking not only leaves you with more space in your oven, but the bird also cooks more quickly and evenly as it's spread out flat and wide. (When you try this approach, don't forget to pat spatchcock chicken dry to help it develop extra crispy skin.) This method can be used to prepare more than just chicken; you can even spatchcock a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Thanks to his decades of practice, Brown spatchcocks the chicken with smooth, practiced movements in under one minute. While we can aspire to this sort of speed and efficiency, many of us will initially be unable to safely work at this speed. For this reason, be cautious and work slowly until you become familiar with Brown's technique.