How To Perfectly Bake 2 Or More Cakes At The Same Time

If you've ever baked multiple cakes at the same time, you understand the struggle of making enough space in the oven. In fact, whether cooking or baking, multitasking with multiple pans is never an easy or straightforward feat. When making a cake, this process proves especially difficult — though you don't necessarily need to wait for one cake to finish before baking the next. Rather, if you alternate where in the oven your cakes are baking, you'll have evenly baked desserts with no time wasted.

In general, you'll want to follow the same protocol you'd use when baking multiple trays of cookies simultaneously. For cakes, there are two ways to do this. If baking on multiple shelves, you'll want to alternate your cakes' positions, moving them from one rack to the other. If baking on the same rack, however, you'll still want to shift things around. You can do so by both spinning the pans around and swapping their locations. This way, the cakes receive the same amount of heat from all angles.

Such shake-ups may seem unnecessary but they ultimately guarantee that your cakes will bake evenly, prioritizing the texture of your finished product. After all, you never want a cake that's over-baked or overly browned on the top, bottom, or any one side. As for when, exactly, you should consider moving your cakes around? There's no specific time that will make or break your bake — so long as you don't act too quickly.