Key Lime Pie Not Sour Enough? Here's The Quickest Fix

Ever make a beautiful key lime pie only to find it not sour or tart enough to pucker your lips? Before you make your next citrusy dessert, know there's a quick fix for that conundrum: Add a splash of lime oil to the pie filling. The result? A perfectly sweet and tart key lime pie.

Lime oil comes from the oil you can find in lime peels. As it is an extract (like vanilla extract), food-grade lime oil comes in small bottles and doesn't come cheap. For example, a 4-ounce bottle can set you back over $20. The good thing about lime oil, however, is that you won't need to use a lot of it to add extra flavor. Adding about ¼ teaspoon of lime oil to the filling for one pie should suffice to enhance bright, zesty flavors. Simply stir in the lime oil as the last step of making your filling. Give it a taste and if you feel it is still not sour enough, add a little more lime oil (just a splash) to taste. The beauty about this quick fix is that you can apply it to almost any key lime pie recipe.