How To Make Trader Joe's Salmon Pinwheels Crispy & Juicy Without Overcooking

Trader Joe's is famous for name-brand snacks and prepared frozen foods that are as delicious as they are affordable. We've ranked many frozen products, from Asian-inspired frozen meals to frozen pizza. But, Trader Joe's also offers fresh prepared foods that you can take home and cook into a gourmet meal. A case in point is Trader Joe's salmon pinwheels, featuring fresh salmon filets filled with an herb and feta cheese filling.

The higher fat content of salmon and the creamy feta cheese contribute moisture, but these salmon pinwheels aren't immune to drying out, especially if you're trying to get a crispy exterior. An air fryer, careful attention, and a resting period are key to finding that balance of crispy salmon skin with a tender and juicy interior. A crispy exterior requires a high temperature, while a juicy interior is easier to achieve with a shorter cooking time. Consequently, you should use an efficient air fryer, preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, to quickly cook the pinwheels for eight to 10 minutes. Spray the pinwheels with PAM cooking spray or lightly brush them with olive oil before cooking them. The preheated, ultra-hot convection temperature combined with that thin layer of fat will ensure a crispy pinwheel.

The juiciness of the salmon flesh requires a precise interior temperature and ample resting time. Using this meat thermometer to ensure that the salmon reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees and letting the salmon rest will prevent overcooking and redistribute the salmon's juices.