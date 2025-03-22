How To Make Trader Joe's Salmon Pinwheels Crispy & Juicy Without Overcooking
Trader Joe's is famous for name-brand snacks and prepared frozen foods that are as delicious as they are affordable. We've ranked many frozen products, from Asian-inspired frozen meals to frozen pizza. But, Trader Joe's also offers fresh prepared foods that you can take home and cook into a gourmet meal. A case in point is Trader Joe's salmon pinwheels, featuring fresh salmon filets filled with an herb and feta cheese filling.
The higher fat content of salmon and the creamy feta cheese contribute moisture, but these salmon pinwheels aren't immune to drying out, especially if you're trying to get a crispy exterior. An air fryer, careful attention, and a resting period are key to finding that balance of crispy salmon skin with a tender and juicy interior. A crispy exterior requires a high temperature, while a juicy interior is easier to achieve with a shorter cooking time. Consequently, you should use an efficient air fryer, preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, to quickly cook the pinwheels for eight to 10 minutes. Spray the pinwheels with PAM cooking spray or lightly brush them with olive oil before cooking them. The preheated, ultra-hot convection temperature combined with that thin layer of fat will ensure a crispy pinwheel.
The juiciness of the salmon flesh requires a precise interior temperature and ample resting time. Using this meat thermometer to ensure that the salmon reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees and letting the salmon rest will prevent overcooking and redistribute the salmon's juices.
Alternative cooking methods and food pairings
Air fryers are known to crisp up just about anything you throw in, but if you don't have an air fryer, you can always turn to your oven. The oven may take longer, but you can still crisp the pinwheels by setting it to a high temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the pinwheels on a foil-lined baking sheet, spray them with oil, and bake them for around 12 minutes. You can also bake them at a lower 400-degree temperature, then broil them for a few minutes to crisp the tops. The same internal temperature and resting rule apply.
Another way to ensure a crispy exterior is by adding a crispy topping or garnish. A blend of parmesan and the 365 Whole Foods panko bread crumbs will crisp up beautifully in the air fryer or oven while also contributing a savory, nutty, and salty complement to the umami richness of the fish. You can also pair the pinwheels with a crispy side dish like these crispy-edged smashed potatoes or these extra-crispy fingerling potatoes. A drizzle of this bright and fresh pesto sauce would tie the fish and potatoes together. Pair the pinwheels with a fresh and crunchy Greek salad with cucumbers, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, and cherry tomatoes. Serve the pinwheels over a bed of freshly steamed asparagus with a hearty squeeze of lemon juice.