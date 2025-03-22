The Worst Sweetener For Cocktails Is Also The Most Convenient

When making cocktails, it is tempting to reach for sweeteners that are sitting in plain sight on your kitchen counter, particularly granulated sugar. However, when you want to sweeten a cocktail, you should resist the impulse to use this convenient sweetener. Sure, adding granulated sugar may seem like the easiest way to sweeten your cocktail, but that doesn't mean this ingredient deserves a place in your favorite boozy drink.

The reason why adding granulated sugar to your cocktail is a bad idea is because it is hard to get the sugar to completely dissolve in cold beverages. This could mean that you end up with gritty, undissolved granules ruining your drink. That being said, taking the time to create a no heat simple syrup mixture made with sugar and water ensures that you can make your drink sweeter without running the risk of it containing undissolved granules. However, even transforming granulated sugar into a syrup doesn't negate another issue: Granulated sugar lacks flavor.