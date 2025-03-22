What Type Of Flour Is Used In Traditional French Croissants?

Pastry flour is the most commonly used flour in France, but it's not as widely available in the U.S. You can often find it in larger supermarkets or specialty stores, and it's available to purchase online, but it's not the end of the world if you can't track it down. However, it might make a slight difference to your croissants.

All-purpose flour, or T55 flour, is the next best option, though it can result in a chewier pastry. Bread flour (T65) has an even higher protein content than all-purpose flour, so save that for French bread and baguettes. Cake flour, meanwhile, sits on the other end of the spectrum with the lowest protein content of all wheat flours (5 to 8%). It's bleached during milling and is best suited to ultra-light cakes like fluffy angel food cake and chiffon.

However, if you have it on hand, you can mix ½ cup cake flour with ½ all-purpose flour to replace a cup of pastry flour. Baking homemade croissants requires many steps, and believe it or not, tracking down the right flour is one of the easier ones, so it's worth it to try to figure it out.