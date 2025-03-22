The Garlic Butter Mistake That's Robbing You Of So Much Flavor

It's a snap to make great garlic butter at home, even though you can buy all sorts of fancy varieties at the store. It means you have total control over the flavor, so you can change ingredients and ratios around to suit your taste. But when you make it yourself, you also need to be aware of a key mistake many home cooks make when whipping up a delicious batch of garlic butter. It all comes down to how you mince your garlic.

You see, mincing garlic is a fine art. Once you've mastered it, you unlock a whole new level of flavor in everything from sauces to marinades, and you can also easily enhance dressings and vinaigrette with minced garlic. Tragically, though, most people don't mince their garlic fine enough — and this is essential for garlic butter.

When your garlic pieces are too big, they won't be dispersed evenly throughout your butter mixture. This leaves you with a garlic butter with some spots that have really intense garlic flavor, and other spots that barely contain a trace of the stuff. It's not bad, per se. It could just be a whole lot better. As a bonus, mincing the cloves finely will make your butter taste extra-garlicky, too, as breaking the garlic down releases more of its pungent sulfur compounds.