Give Your BLTs A Major Upgrade With One Simple Tomato Swap

A few of the ways we suggest elevating your BLT include swapping the store-bought tomatoes with heirloom tomatoes from your local farmer's market or with a more intense tomato jam. However, the tomato swap that'll really bring a major upgrade to your next BLT is fried green tomatoes.

A beloved Southern classic, fried green tomatoes are a textural boon to a BLT, offering both an extra layer of crunch to enhance the chewy crunch of the bacon and a tender and juicy contrast. The crunchy coating will also help lock in the juices of the tomatoes and anchor them into the sandwich. Green tomatoes are firmer and more sour than most of their red counterparts, but the tangy flavor of the tomatoes will pair well with the savoriness of the bacon.

We've got an easy fried green tomatoes recipe for you to try, with a breading station setup that dredges the thin slices through flour, eggs and buttermilk, and then spiced breadcrumbs. A single fried green tomato might be all your BLT can handle, so you can reserve the rest in your batch to serve as an appetizer to dip in remoulade sauce.