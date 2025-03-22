The Cheap Pork Cut That Makes Rich, Flavorful Buckboard Bacon

You might want to know a little bit more about buckboard bacon before you take the time to make it with pork shoulder or butt. Expect meatier pieces with a stronger pork flavor compared to regular bacon thanks to the use of pork shoulder. Its origins are thought to trace back all the way back to early settlers in the United States, perhaps because the curing process would help preserve the large cut of meat when refrigerators weren't around. Either way, it's easy to make like other bacon (if you have some time on your hands) and can be seasoned in a variety of ways.

When you secure your pork butt or shoulder, there's a little prep work for the cheap cut of meat. Cure the meat with the likes of plenty of salt according to your chosen recipe, which might require it to sit in the fridge for as long as 10 days so be patient. Afterwards, the pork will need to be rinsed before you smoke it to be eaten. When the process is finally done, slice it according to your desired thickness then cook and eat it like any other type of bacon. To prevent all of that work from going to waste, consider these tips you need to cook the best bacon then serve it with breakfast or make a classic BLT sandwich.