How To Remove The Oysters From A Roast Chicken

Their name is misleading, so we don't blame you for wondering if chicken oysters are actually poultry or seafood. The oysters are two small pieces of tender dark meat found near the lower spine of the chicken. The oysters are especially tender if removed after cooking because they are protected by the hip joint. This makes them less prone to overcooking and allows them to absorb more juices during cooking.

When removing the oysters from a roast chicken, start by carving the bird as you normally would, separating the legs and breasts from the roasted bird. Then, turn the carcass over so the breastbone faces downwards, and look for the oysters hiding in the small hip joints on both sides of the lower spine. Use a smaller and more nimble knife than a regular chef's knife, like a paring knife or a boning knife, to remove both oysters from near the leg joints.

Alternatively, chicken oysters can be removed still attached to the thighs. Use both hands to pry open the chicken's hip joint and flatten the legs. Using the same smaller knife, cut along the hip bone and around the small round muscle between the hip joint and the thigh, keeping the oyster attached to the thigh.