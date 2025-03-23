How To Remove The Oysters From A Roast Chicken
Their name is misleading, so we don't blame you for wondering if chicken oysters are actually poultry or seafood. The oysters are two small pieces of tender dark meat found near the lower spine of the chicken. The oysters are especially tender if removed after cooking because they are protected by the hip joint. This makes them less prone to overcooking and allows them to absorb more juices during cooking.
When removing the oysters from a roast chicken, start by carving the bird as you normally would, separating the legs and breasts from the roasted bird. Then, turn the carcass over so the breastbone faces downwards, and look for the oysters hiding in the small hip joints on both sides of the lower spine. Use a smaller and more nimble knife than a regular chef's knife, like a paring knife or a boning knife, to remove both oysters from near the leg joints.
Alternatively, chicken oysters can be removed still attached to the thighs. Use both hands to pry open the chicken's hip joint and flatten the legs. Using the same smaller knife, cut along the hip bone and around the small round muscle between the hip joint and the thigh, keeping the oyster attached to the thigh.
Oysters might just be the best part of a roast chicken
Since they are so small, delicious, and only come two to a bird, chicken oysters are often reserved as a little snack or treat for the chef. They are actually some of chefs' favorite meat cuts for the grill. Fried chicken restaurant chain The Crack Shack, founded by "Top Chef" alum Richard Blais, offers fried pickle-brined chicken oysters as a special version of regular chicken nuggets. But getting enough chicken oysters to do this at home can be tricky.
Chicken oysters aren't usually available for sale on their own, but if you have a good relationship with your local butcher, they may be able to carve them separately for you at the store or even save them if you request them ahead of time. Roasting a whole chicken is often tastier than other cooking methods, so make sure to be on the lookout for those special hidden gems the next time you're cooking a whole bird, like with our roasted lemon chicken recipe.
Chicken oysters can also be removed before roasting, so don't forget to look for these little secret treasures the next time you break down a raw whole chicken at home. If you happen to be breaking down multiple chickens, you can save the oysters and use them to make fried chicken oysters.