Here's What Happened To The Pizza Cupcake After Shark Tank

It's hard to find a person who doesn't like pizza. Consumers love pizza so much that you can find it in multiple forms in the grocery freezer section — pizza bagels, pizza rolls, mini pizzas, big pizzas — you name it. But one couple identified a form that pizza wasn't available in, and they were quick to fill the gap. Italian chef Andrea Meggiato took his extensive knowledge of pizza making and combined it with his wife Michelle's background in marketing, and together they created The Pizza Cupcake. It's just what it sounds like: Sourdough brioche dough filled with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and pepperoni, all baked into a cupcake shape.

After two years of successfully selling the product via nationwide shipping and at two New York City outdoor markets, the couple pitched their product on "Shark Tank" in 2021. While all the sharks loved the taste of the pizza cupcakes they got, the founders settled a deal with their "dream shark," investor Lori Greiner.