Muffin Pan Pizza Bites Are So Much Easier With Store-Bought Ingredients

Muffin pan pizza bites are not just fluffy in the middle and crispy at the edges but a fun and approachable way to make some 'za. Featuring all the best bits of a full-sized pie, these portable pizzas are just as gooey with cheese and equally as fragrant when brushed over with some garlic-herb butter. But making the dough and pizza sauce from scratch is a time-consuming, albeit enjoyable, task. The next time you're craving a batch of cheesy, golden muffin pan pizza bites, use store-bought ingredients to make it even easier.

Buying your pizza dough is a baller move because it eliminates all the time you'd spend on measuring ingredients, waiting for your yeast to activate, kneading, and proving. Using shop-bought sauce also cuts out the time you'd be spending on chopping tomatoes and simmering your marinara. Even if you're into a fresh-tasting no-cook tomato sauce, you'll still have to faff around with opening cans and basic prep. With store-bought sauce, the sole requirement is to unscrew the jar before dolloping it over your balls of ready-made dough and topping the lot with cheese to assemble a fuss-free dinner. Plus, you don't even need to stick to the standard tomato sauce. Why not peruse the market shelves for a jar of pesto, olive tapenade, or even barbecue sauce to mix up your dozen.