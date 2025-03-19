Avoid This Type Of Pan At All Costs When Baking An Angel Food Cake

The second reason for ditching the non-stick pan is the cooling process. You should always cool angel food cake upside down, and the reason once again has to do with the airily beaten egg whites. By cooling the cake "on its head," you're preserving the expansion that occurred during the rising process and ensuring the texture doesn't deflate. But there's an obvious concern here — isn't the cake just going to fall out of the pan when you turn it upside down? Indeed, but only if you're using a non-stick pan, which is why you absolutely shouldn't. When the cake is allowed to stick to the sides of the pan, you won't have any trouble cooling it upside down.

So, what kind of pan should you use instead? Your best bet is a classic tube pan. Don't mistake it for a bundt pan, though — those don't have a flat bottom, which is what you need for angel food cake. Look for an aluminum pan, ideally one that comes in two parts, so the bottom can be removed. As an example, this Fox Run Loose Bottom Angel Food Cake Pan has all the characteristics you'd need from a proper tube pan and even comes with little prongs at the top so you can cool the cake upside down without having to prop it on something else.