Here's The Perfect Amount Of Meat You Need For A Deli-Style Sandwich
There are many factors that can make or break a deli-style sandwich. Although using fresh and quality ingredients is a must, working with the right ratio of each topping is just as essential. Unfortunately, it can be tricky to determine exact amounts, particularly when it comes to freshly carved Italian deli meats. Seeking answers, we turned to Michelle Wallace — an expert in all things sandwiches — for some guidance.
As the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., Michelle Wallace knows the dos and don'ts of building well-made sandwiches that both look amazing and taste irresistible. She also knows the importance of using the appropriate quantity of toppings (namely cold cuts) when making a unforgettable deli-style sandwich. After all, adding too little meat can leave sammies feeling lackluster, whereas layering in too many slices can ruin the dining experience. As for what this sweet spot tends to be, Wallace shares, "The ideal amount of meat to put on a deli sandwich is five to six ounces."
Ensuring that the cold cuts are a prominent part of the creation, Wallace explains that opting for several ounces is more than "enough meat to give that perfect bite," so that flavors remain harmonious without becoming weighed down by the protein. Additionally, using a generous amount of meat also means sandwiches will feel more satiety. Not to mention that they'll look especially appetizing when an abundance of thinly sliced proteins are piled high onto club sandwiches, fully loaded heroes, Italian subs, and the like.
A guide to making the best deli-style sandwich ever
Using enough meat is the key to crafting a good deli-style sandwich. That said, protein isn't the only component at play. The best hoagies, subs, and grinders boast a variety of flavors and textures to create a more appealing result. Toppings like cheese, vegetables, condiments, and seasonings are all vital to deli-style sandwiches, and they must be introduced correctly.
"Make sure that each ingredient, especially the meat, is coast to coast on the bread," urges Wallace. Doing this allows each topping (even those used sparingly) to be fully present, guaranteeing better balance in every bite. It also produces a tastier sandwich, especially when ingredients are layered in properly. Speaking of which, we recommend always smearing fat onto the bread first as a barrier against moist ingredients. Next, add sturdy toppings like sliced cheese before loosely draping on cold cuts. Follow with crunchy, then crisp, vegetables — note that slippery add-ins like tomatoes should be wedged between grittier ingredients to avoid tumbling out. In terms of condiments, drizzle and squirt them sparingly throughout the sandwich.
After constructing your stunning deli-style sandwich, slice it in half for easier handling and serve it with chips, salad, or soup. Otherwise, wrap up your sandwich and take it to go. Just know that when you finally do dig into the masterpiece, you'll be met with a surge of deliciousness, which is all thanks to following Michelle Wallace's advice of never skimping on ingredients like deli meats!