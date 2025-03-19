Here's The Perfect Amount Of Meat You Need For A Deli-Style Sandwich

There are many factors that can make or break a deli-style sandwich. Although using fresh and quality ingredients is a must, working with the right ratio of each topping is just as essential. Unfortunately, it can be tricky to determine exact amounts, particularly when it comes to freshly carved Italian deli meats. Seeking answers, we turned to Michelle Wallace — an expert in all things sandwiches — for some guidance.

As the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., Michelle Wallace knows the dos and don'ts of building well-made sandwiches that both look amazing and taste irresistible. She also knows the importance of using the appropriate quantity of toppings (namely cold cuts) when making a unforgettable deli-style sandwich. After all, adding too little meat can leave sammies feeling lackluster, whereas layering in too many slices can ruin the dining experience. As for what this sweet spot tends to be, Wallace shares, "The ideal amount of meat to put on a deli sandwich is five to six ounces."

Ensuring that the cold cuts are a prominent part of the creation, Wallace explains that opting for several ounces is more than "enough meat to give that perfect bite," so that flavors remain harmonious without becoming weighed down by the protein. Additionally, using a generous amount of meat also means sandwiches will feel more satiety. Not to mention that they'll look especially appetizing when an abundance of thinly sliced proteins are piled high onto club sandwiches, fully loaded heroes, Italian subs, and the like.