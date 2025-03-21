Your Barbecue Sauce Is Missing One Tropical Ingredient

Adding fruit to a sauce sounds complicated at first, but in this case, you can simplify the process by using guava paste or guava preserves — both homemade and store-bought are acceptable. All you have to do is simmer the paste along with the remaining ingredients until the mixture has reached the desired thickness. This should only take around 10 to 15 minutes.

Note that since this ingredient is already quite sweet, you will not need other sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. As for the amount, start with around 1 cup for a 3-cup yield of barbecue sauce and adjust as you taste. If it's too intense, the simple way to fix overly sweet tomato-based sauce is by adding lemon juice or vinegar — anything on the acidic side to counterbalance that sweetness.

Want a little heat instead? That's nothing a pinch of spices can't bring. Jerk seasoning, chile pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper are easy ways to layer spiciness into your barbecue sauce. You can even opt for spiced rum to inspire a burnt warmth. Rum and guava makes a stellar pairing, if our spicy guava and habanero rum sauce is any indication.