Cornetto Vs Croissant: What's The Difference?

"Croissant" in French means "crescent." "Cornetto" has a different translation, "little horn," hinting at the fact that it's a different pastry altogether. Though deceivingly similar to a croissant in appearance, one bite into a cornetto is enough for you to catch on to the differences. For one, the Italian pastry is sweeter since the dough contains more sugar. A cornetto also has a more dense texture as it does not undergo the same lamination process as a croissant.

In fact, cornettos can be made with either butter or lard (and sometimes even oil!). The dough can also contain eggs, which is not traditional for croissant dough. This pastry has a more bread-like texture, similar to that of brioche — it is even referred to as brioche rather than cornetto in certain parts of Italy. You'll find them plain and stuffed with anything from Nutella to lemon cream. Cornettos are perhaps the most popular Italian breakfast food, and some Italians enjoy one almost every day.

The croissant craze has definitely spread to the states, even spurring viral recipes like the croissant chocolate chip cookie combo and croissant breakfast casseroles. But we haven't quite caught on so much to the cornetto. You'll likely have to find a specialty Italian bakery to get your hands on one — but it's more than worth the extra effort.