16 Alternate Cheeses To Give The Mozz Stick Treatment
Mozzarella sticks are a delicious and popular appetizer with a crispy, golden brown exterior and a delightfully malleable, gooey interior. Mozzarella's mild flavor and stretchiness make the queso a top choice for fried cheese sticks. However, there are many options to bring new flavors and textures to the dish.
To guide you, we will explore alternate cheeses to give the mozz stick treatment, what flavors and textures the cheese brings, and why it is a good option. While we may cover some general techniques and tips for working with the cheese, this isn't a step-by-step guide. You may want to consult a dedicated recipe if you're looking for detailed cooking instructions for a specific queso.
As a general rule, you can use basic breading made with egg, flour, and breadcrumbs, but you can have fun with the variations. Freezing the cheese before frying helps make it easier and firmer to work with, which is beneficial when dealing with crumbly or extra melty varieties. This simple step stops the cheese from leaking out of the breading too quickly. Whether you're craving something spicy or prefer cheese with a soft and creamy bite, there's an opportunity for every taste bud. Go beyond the gooey, stringy mozzarella stick and try these alternatives to elevate your next cheesy appetizer.
Halloumi
Halloumi is a firm, dense cheese with a slightly rubbery, almost squeaky texture when bitten into. Its sturdy design doesn't turn into a mess under high heat, making it easy to work with, which is ideal for a newbie cheese stick maker. To make halloumi fries, cut them into thick stick-like pieces and gather your breading ingredients, like flour, Panko breadcrumbs, garlic powder, and eggs. The cheese holds up well during the frying and breading process.
The cheese makes a solid alternative to mozzarella for those who prefer a sturdy cheese stick with a slightly chewy, salty bite. It doesn't have the same cheese-pull stretch or melt in the traditional sense, but it brings a satisfying crunch and salty bite — similar to feta's salty and tangy notes. While the cheese's flavor isn't overpowering, it's also not as mild as mozzarella. Pair these sticks with your favorite dipping sauce and dig in.
Pepper Jack
Pepper Jack is a semi-soft cheese with a creamy taste that makes it similar to mozzarella. However, it also has red and green jalapeño pepper pieces that set it apart and infuse it with a spicy kick. As a Monterey Jack cheese variant, it retains the mild tangy taste but with the added heat and speckled appearance of the peppers.
This makes pepper jack a delightful cheese to work with when you want to spice up your profile. It's not overly potent but has a kick that makes it a fun alternative to mozzarella. It also has a slightly crumbly texture, so it helps to freeze the sticks ahead of time so they can retain their shape during frying.
Pepper Jack cheese melts nicely to create a stretch similar to mozzarella. Cut uniform sticks from a pepper Jack block, or use individually wrapped sticks for a more convenient option. This type of cheese works well with a cooling dip such as ranch, but you could elevate the heat further with a spicy chipotle mayo, too.
Paneer
Paneer is a quintessential ingredient for Indian cuisine, but you don't have to travel far to find this mild-flavored queso. It's available at supermarkets and Indian grocery stores. Paneer is perfect for creating a cheese stick that doesn't melt or lose its shape. Its firm texture allows more flexibility in the kitchen, whether you want to fry, bake, or grill it.
Try crispy air fryer paneer sticks the next time you want to make a flavorful, no-fuss appetizer that cooks in under 15 minutes. One advantage of using paneer is that you don't have to freeze it before frying. Slice your cheese into strips, season with spices, and coat with olive oil. The seasoning adds dimension to the gentle flavor of the cheese, but you could coat it in all-purpose flour and corn flour before frying for a crunchier breaded version. Once cooked, paneer has a crisp crust and a soft center. While it works with various dips, you can complement the seasoning spices with tasty tandoor sauce or herb-forward chutneys.
Muenster
If you want an ultra-creamy and buttery cheese stick, then you might want to go with Muenster. The cheese has a signature orange exterior, thanks to paprika. It's not as hard as the other rinds, so you can use it in your cheese sticks or remove it based on preference. The semi-firm cheese melts beautifully to make it a fantastic mozzarella alternative. It's naturally a bit soft, even if you take it directly out of the fridge, so freezing before frying is essential to help get the cleanest results. Cut the cheese into thick sticks and freeze it for at least an hour before starting the breading process to ensure you have the best results.
The inside of the cheese is white, much like mozzarella, and delivers a stretchy and gooey texture when melted. To balance its delicate nature, you may use thicker breadcrumbs to offer a crisp breading. Muenster tastes scrumptious with plenty of sauces, whether you want to dunk it in marinara, ranch, or honey mustard. These golden, crispy sticks are a delight for adults and kids.
Provolone
You'll often spot provolone used in sandwiches because its slightly nutty, tangy flavor agreeably cuts through the richness of deli meats. This quality also makes it a top choice for breaded and fried cheese sticks, while its incredible melting power creates a creamy center similar to mozzarella. We recommend freezing the queso before frying it to better retain its shape while cooking.
Because the cheese is so gentle-flavored, it's beneficial to season the breadcrumbs. You can't go wrong with a flavorful Italian seasoning mix with dried herbs like oregano or basil, but it also pairs nicely with garlic and herbs instead. This classic cheese performs pleasingly with a traditional breadcrumb coating and sauces like marinara or garlic aioli to complement its herby seasoning. However, you could opt for a gluten-free breading with almond flour, which works with the nutty taste of the queso without being too overpowering.
Brie
Baked brie is a ubiquitous appetizer, but there are other creative ways to use brie cheese. Try a fried version as a luscious alternative to mozzarella, which is ideal for cheese lovers who enjoy the rich, buttery flavor and slight tanginess it provides. This cheese is highly meltable and deliciously gooey, making it more challenging to work with.
While the thin white rind is edible and enjoyable, it's best to remove it for a more consistent texture. Double bread the cheese with bread or butter cracker crumbs to give it a crunchy exterior. Once prepped and breaded, place the queso in the freezer before frying. The result is a stunning, gold-colored crust with a creamy center. Fried brie sticks make an entertaining appetizer because you can play around with the sauces more than with other cheeses. Brie goes well with the fruity, sweet profile, so you could try a blueberry jam or hot honey.
Vegan cheese
Vegan cheese has come a long way over the years. Before, there were limited options that hardly melted or left a weird film on your teeth, but now there are some wonderful alternatives without any animal product. To achieve the best mozzarella stick alternative, it's helpful to stick with block cheese that you can cut into uniform pieces. This might limit your options, but it's the only way to achieve the look and retain structure during frying. Popular options include vegan mozzarella or havarti-style cheeses, which even come in flavors like jalapeño to offer extra kick and mouthfeel. If you're working with plain cheese, season the breadcrumbs with Italian seasoning or garlic for a flavorful boost.
Since brands offer different melting points, it helps to look up the particular cheese or read cooking instructions to understand better how to work with it. Once prepared, you'll still get the crunchy breadcrumb exterior with the somewhat melted interior to satisfy the cheese stick craving without the dairy. Dunk them in warm marinara sauce or vegan chipotle mayo to create a memorable vegan appetizer that vegans and non-vegans will enjoy.
Feta
At first thought, feta might not seem like an obvious choice for fried cheese given that it is so crumbly, but it holds its shape surprisingly well. Unlike the stretchiness of mozzarella, feta remains firm after frying. For this version, we draw inspiration from a Mediterranean dish, saganaki, where the cheese is breaded with flour, egg, sesame seeds, and Panko crumbs. But you'll find recipes without the breadcrumbs.
The captivating sesame seed exterior offers a crunchy texture and deep nutty flavor. Leave the cheese whole or slice it into 1-inch thick slices based on your preference; it's not exactly a stick shape, but it still results in a cheesy fried delight. The fried feta has a briny flavor that brings an unexpected oomph to the dish. This appetizer will be the talk of your party as it brings a spin to an otherwise well-known dish. Serve with honey, aged balsamic vinegar, or lemon juice. You won't even remember the mozzarella version.
Gruyere
Gruyere is a rich, salty cheese with a hint of nuttiness. It has a deep, savory taste to give your cheese sticks a flavor makeover when you want something more complex than mozzarella. Gruyere melts very easily, giving it a smooth and creamy texture that makes it a top pick for dishes like grilled cheese and potatoes au gratin.
While you can eat the rind, it's best to save it for another recipe because it can be tough to eat in a cheese stick. It also helps to freeze the queso before breading to ensure the cleanest results without oozing. Prepare the gruyere with a flour-based coating and then bake or fry them to your preference.
Serve the cheese sticks fresh for a melty, warm interior, or let them cool to room temperature for a firmer texture. Add it to a grazing board for a festive party dish. This cheese is a stellar option for an elevated party appetizer and works well with meats, cheeses, and fruits.
Raclette
Raclette is a soft cheese with a buttery, nutty, rich flavor profile. It's smooth and melts in your mouth, which makes it a fantastic pick for fried cheese sticks. This cheese is often melted in potatoes or pasta, but frying it provides a fresh way to enjoy it when you want an ultra-decadent bite. Raclette melts easily, so it's imperative to freeze it before frying so it doesn't turn into a puddle of oil.
To attain the best sticks, use thick breadcrumbs like Panko to provide a sturdy, crispy coating. Fry until it turns light golden brown, and remove it from the pan. Taking it off the pan early ensures it's cooked but not liquefied. Create a snack platter or meal with your fried cheese to let its texture and flavors shine. Tangy pickles, fatty grilled sausage, and fresh veggies like zucchini and broccoli florets are among the best foods to enjoy with raclette. Your fried cheese dish doesn't have to be an afterthought or a standalone side.
Queso Oaxaca
Queso Oaxaca, also known as Oaxaca cheese, is one of the closest alternatives to mozzarella due to its stringy, stretchy texture and milky taste. You can easily find this at most grocery stores and Mexican markets. It has a natural white color and comes in a braided or rolled design, which gives it an artisanal appeal and helps it stand out from many other cheeses on the market.
Its mild flavor comes with a slightly salty aftertaste, making it a flavorsome pick for fried cheese. Freezing the queso helps yield the best results because it melts so well. Because of its braided nature, Oaxaca cheese sticks won't have your classic stick-straight appearance. They might have a little curve to them, but it doesn't impact their taste whatsoever. You can employ a distinctive breading technique using a crunchy corn tortilla and flour-based exterior. To prepare it, pulverize the tortillas into fine crumbs and combine them with the rest of the breading ingredients. Serve with salsa or guacamole for a delicious twist on a classic.
Gouda
When you want a deeper flavor than mozzarella, you might want to consider Gouda. This semi-hard cheese provides multiple flavors: rich, buttery, nutty, and a hint of sweetness. It has a smooth, creamy texture that makes it a top contender for an approachable cheese stick that anyone will love.
This cheese melts easily, so it is beneficial to freeze it for an hour before frying. A basic Gouda cheese from the grocery store can be a good starting point, but you can also opt for a smoked Gouda to provide levels of tantalizing, rich flavor. Enhance the natural creamy flavor by seasoning the breading with paprika, garlic powder, pepper, and salt. Gouda works agreeably with common breading ingredients like flour and breadcrumbs, giving it a crunchy boost to complement the smooth, melted texture. But you can simplify the seasoning process by utilizing Italian breadcrumbs. Serve hot with your favorite sauce.
Queso fresco
Unlike some of the other mozzarella cheese alternatives that are stretchy and gooey, queso fresco has low moisture content and a crumbly texture. While it might seem like a peculiar choice for cheese sticks, it provides a similar result as a halloumi or paneer. It offers a consistency most similar to feta, making it a delicious choice when you want a cheese that can hold up under heat.
Since it doesn't melt in the traditional sense, you can skip the freezing process. The crunchy breaded queso fresco sticks are easy to make because you don't have to stress about it turning into a melted mess. It's a top pick for beginners concerned about working with easy-to-melt cheeses. Serve with a side of your favorite salsa to give it a spicy burst or Mexican crema for something more creamy and mellow.
Camembert
Camembert is not for the faint of heart. This is a top pick for those who are really into cheese because it has a strong, pronounced, earthy flavor reminiscent of mushrooms. It has a buttery interior that melts nicely, which makes it a great alternative for mozzarella. Since it's already soft and creamy, freezing the cheese is a crucial step to help it retain its shape during the frying process.
This queso benefits from double breading to create a sturdy shell to hold the hot, melty cheese while frying. For the breading, Panko flavors bread crumbs work beautifully as a crunchy complement to the rich center. You don't need any bold flavors to enhance this dish — simple seasonings like garlic powder and rosemary work with the earthy elements of the cheese. Dip the final product in a cranberry sauce for a sweet and savory balance of flavors.
Yellow cheddar
Yellow cheddar is a staple for many iconic dishes, making it a familiar favorite for cheese sticks. It also offers a yellow-orange hue to set it apart from basic white cheese mozz sticks. This is one of the more flavorful cheeses, too, even if you choose a mild or medium cheddar. While an aged cheddar brings a deep nutty profile, it might be a little dry and brittle for this dish.
The cheese melts easily, so it's beneficial to pop it in the freezer before frying. A crisp breadcrumb exterior creates a barrier to help keep the cheese in place without oozing. To further the flavor, this type of cheese is particularly delicious with additional seasonings, such as onion and garlic powder or cayenne for added heat. Dip the cheddar sticks into classic sauces, like ranch dressing or barbecue sauce, or take it up a notch with sriracha mayo, which also matches the cheese's color.
Colby jack
Colby Jack is superb if you prefer mild cheese. It's creamy and buttery and serves as an approachable option for taste buds of all ages. It's something everyone will reach for at the dinner table. Colby Jack has a striking marbled appearance, a blend of yellow and white, because it's a combination of both Colby and Monterey Jack cheese.
Because the duo melts so effortlessly, it helps to pop the sticks in the freezer to harden before frying. Its creamy consistency means it also benefits from a double dredge to give it the crispiest breadcrumb coating to steadily hold the cheese inside. If you're ready to try something slightly different than the average mozzarella stick breading, then roll the cheese in a spring roll wrapper. It creates a crisp and flaky crust with a memorable crunch. Once fried, the cheese turns a yellow color, so you won't see its amusing marbling. Serve with marinara or ketchup for a slightly sweet dip, or mix the latter with mayo for a delectable sauce.