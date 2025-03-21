The World's Most Expensive Pepper Is Native To Peru — Here's What Makes It Special

Chiles, known as ají in Peru, are key ingredients in the country's cuisine. While the sweeter ají amarillo pepper is often jarred and pureed and rocoto peppers are frequently hollowed and filled with seasoned beef and vegetables, one particular type of Peruvian pepper has amassed its own cult following by earning a reputation for its price in markets. Ají charapitas are often referred to as caviar chiles, and are the most expensive peppers in the world. Some chefs have been rumored to open their wallets wide to procure ají charapitas for their kitchens, spending as much as $25,000 for 2 pounds of dried chiles. And while $320 for this amount is more accurate, that's still a lot of money.

In Peru, however, the chiles can be purchased for somewhat reasonable prices. The small pea-like fruits are grown only in some of the more hot, humid, and jungly rainforest areas of the country's northern regions, and though these tiny peppers are small — akin to what looks like a wild yellow berry — they pack a serious punch of spice. These feisty peppers can deliver heat that can range from 30,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) on the Scoville Scale up to 100,000 SHUs. This puts the charapita chile at about the same spice level as a cayenne pepper.