The World's Most Expensive Pepper Is Native To Peru — Here's What Makes It Special
Chiles, known as ají in Peru, are key ingredients in the country's cuisine. While the sweeter ají amarillo pepper is often jarred and pureed and rocoto peppers are frequently hollowed and filled with seasoned beef and vegetables, one particular type of Peruvian pepper has amassed its own cult following by earning a reputation for its price in markets. Ají charapitas are often referred to as caviar chiles, and are the most expensive peppers in the world. Some chefs have been rumored to open their wallets wide to procure ají charapitas for their kitchens, spending as much as $25,000 for 2 pounds of dried chiles. And while $320 for this amount is more accurate, that's still a lot of money.
In Peru, however, the chiles can be purchased for somewhat reasonable prices. The small pea-like fruits are grown only in some of the more hot, humid, and jungly rainforest areas of the country's northern regions, and though these tiny peppers are small — akin to what looks like a wild yellow berry — they pack a serious punch of spice. These feisty peppers can deliver heat that can range from 30,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) on the Scoville Scale up to 100,000 SHUs. This puts the charapita chile at about the same spice level as a cayenne pepper.
When a small spice goes a long way
For shoppers in the United States, ají charapitas can be hard to find. If a large amount is required for a recipe, purchases can quickly run up the numbers on a shopping bill. Fortunately, ají charapita peppers are commonly mixed with other ingredients and types of chile peppers, allowing for a more budget-friendly shopping experience, but also in order to soften their zippy heat. When plopped into soups and stews, ají charapitas add an easy kick, and their fruity tasting notes can brighten dishes and sauces. Bargain buyers wanting to try the peppery, citrus-like tasting profile can purchase dried peppers for around $10 for an ounce of jarred paste to use in recipes.
The flavor can add life to ceviche recipes, grilled proteins, and summer salads. Ají de gallina is one regional Peruvian dish that incorporates ají charapita to create a zesty sauce that can flavor dishes (it also falls on our list of 18 Peruvian foods you need to try), and plates of patarascha, or banana leaf-wrapped fish flavored with the peppers and herbs, are smoked over coals. Alternatively, Ají Charapita Chili Pepper Mash by Magic Plant costs under $20 on Amazon for a 9-ounce jar. Even a small spoonful can turn up tonight's stir fry or homemade batch of chili.