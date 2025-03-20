How To Steam Lobster Without A Steaming Basket On Hand

When it comes to buying and cooking live lobster, it can seem like an intimidating task. For tips on how to navigate this potentially challenging chore, we spoke to marine biologist and lobsterman Curt Brown of Ready Seafood. Brown is also a board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, so if anyone knows a thing or two about how to best prepare lobsters for tonight's dinner party, it would be him. For those wanting to steam lobster but who don't have the specific equipment to do so, Brown advises home chefs to get creative.

We asked Brown if it is possible to steam lobster without using an actual steamer basket, to which he notes, "Yes, you absolutely can." Get the napkins ready; tonight's lobster menu is absolutely on. "If you don't have a steamer basket, use a large pot with a few inches of water," Brown instructs. "It is also important to not put the lobster directly at the bottom of the pot to prevent it from burning, so you can add a layer at the bottom in the form of vegetables to elevate the lobster."