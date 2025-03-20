How To Steam Lobster Without A Steaming Basket On Hand
When it comes to buying and cooking live lobster, it can seem like an intimidating task. For tips on how to navigate this potentially challenging chore, we spoke to marine biologist and lobsterman Curt Brown of Ready Seafood. Brown is also a board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, so if anyone knows a thing or two about how to best prepare lobsters for tonight's dinner party, it would be him. For those wanting to steam lobster but who don't have the specific equipment to do so, Brown advises home chefs to get creative.
We asked Brown if it is possible to steam lobster without using an actual steamer basket, to which he notes, "Yes, you absolutely can." Get the napkins ready; tonight's lobster menu is absolutely on. "If you don't have a steamer basket, use a large pot with a few inches of water," Brown instructs. "It is also important to not put the lobster directly at the bottom of the pot to prevent it from burning, so you can add a layer at the bottom in the form of vegetables to elevate the lobster."
A meal guaranteed to impress
To enhance your meal (and keep your lobster from burning), try adding some extra ingredients to the cooking process. Hearty, sturdy vegetable options like corn on the cob, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts can stack nicely at the bottom of your pot, and, of course, cloves of garlic may be added for additional flavor. Think of your elevated platform of vegetables as the easy side dishes that you can later plate and serve or incorporate into other recipes.
For another delicious lobster recipe, steam lobster tails in beer and use pieces of the meat to make a rich and creamy lobster bisque or lobster spaghetti with white wine tomato sauce (one of 10 lobster recipes that seafood lovers will adore) to serve to dinner guests. When served with pieces of crusty garlic bread that can be used to sop up every last morsel and glasses of dry, acidic, and light-bodied white wines like chardonnay and pinot grigio, this home run of a dinner will have you feeling like a professional chef. Raise a flute of champagne to reward your inventive culinary efforts.