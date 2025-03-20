Why It's A Bad Idea To Try And DIY Nespresso Pods
Nespresso pods are all about specificity, from the numbers on each one classifying its intensity level to the ideal grind size for reusable pods. If you have a Nespresso machine, however, that doesn't mean you always have to use name-brand pods. Rather, most Nespresso machines can also accommodate third-party pod options (which we've ranked), as well as those you assemble yourself. Making your own pods, from filling to sealing, may help you better customize your coffee and save on pricey pre-made pods, but it will ultimately cost you in time.
In fact, some Nespresso users on Reddit have voiced concerns over making their own pods, and many of these concerns center on inefficiency. Not only do you have to grind your own coffee beans and fill the pods yourself, but you also have to seal them closed. Performing all these steps, in a way, defeats the purpose of a Nespresso machine. After all, the machine is all about minimizing the time it takes you to make a cup of joe, and if you're taking the time to make your own pods, you may as well forego an automatic machine for a Chemex or even a Breville.
That's not to say you have to settle for just Nespresso-brand or one-use pods, however. In addition to third-party options, you can always get some reusable pods (like this six-pack of Alchemy Bar Goods reusable pods from Amazon) and make a customized cappuccino in a fraction of the time.
If you want to save time and preserve your coffee's quality, avoid making your own Nespresso pods
Making your own Nespresso pods sounds like a great idea, but at roughly $1.25 a capsule — depending on the coffee variety — Nespresso prices add up, and using the brand's pods in the brand's machine can feel unnecessarily pricy. If you really want to save money, don't settle for DIY pods. Not only are they time-consuming to make, but they won't be as high-quality as the ones you buy, and your coffee will likely taste all the worse for it.
Instead, try a reusable or refillable Nespresso pod, like these stainless steel RECAFIMIL refillable pods that you can find on Amazon. Similar to other coffee pod machines, like those made by Keurig, Nespresso coffee makers can accommodate any pod, as long as it fits the machine's dimensions. Once you buy your baseline pod, you can then fill it with your favorite coffee. Doing so allows you to skip the sealing step and simply spoon in your ground beans. Fair warning, though, that even these reusable options likely won't taste as good as the pre-filled ones you can buy. Because you're filling them yourself, the measurements may be less precise, so your coffee won't be quite as refined as normal. However, if your priority is to save money while also saving time, they're usually you're best bet.