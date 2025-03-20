Why It's A Bad Idea To Try And DIY Nespresso Pods

Nespresso pods are all about specificity, from the numbers on each one classifying its intensity level to the ideal grind size for reusable pods. If you have a Nespresso machine, however, that doesn't mean you always have to use name-brand pods. Rather, most Nespresso machines can also accommodate third-party pod options (which we've ranked), as well as those you assemble yourself. Making your own pods, from filling to sealing, may help you better customize your coffee and save on pricey pre-made pods, but it will ultimately cost you in time.

In fact, some Nespresso users on Reddit have voiced concerns over making their own pods, and many of these concerns center on inefficiency. Not only do you have to grind your own coffee beans and fill the pods yourself, but you also have to seal them closed. Performing all these steps, in a way, defeats the purpose of a Nespresso machine. After all, the machine is all about minimizing the time it takes you to make a cup of joe, and if you're taking the time to make your own pods, you may as well forego an automatic machine for a Chemex or even a Breville.

That's not to say you have to settle for just Nespresso-brand or one-use pods, however. In addition to third-party options, you can always get some reusable pods (like this six-pack of Alchemy Bar Goods reusable pods from Amazon) and make a customized cappuccino in a fraction of the time.