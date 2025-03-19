The Absolute Best Beer To Drink With Chinese Takeout Fried Rice

In theory, beer plus food equals a great meal. But there are so many different beer styles, it actually takes a little know-how to find the right pairings between certain varieties and particular dishes. We've unpacked general guidelines for beer-and-food pairings, which you can call on in any situation, but often, it does help to have some good beers in mind for specific foods, like how a stout is a dream match with Korean hotteok. So, what about one of the most crowd-pleasing, common takeout favorites — what's the best beer for Chinese takeout fried rice? It's on the complex side, with savory, umami characteristics, richness from eggs, and spiciness, heat, and herbaceousness from vegetables and seasonings. So, we turned to an expert, Derek Chan, the research and development manager at Chinese-American restaurant group Mamahuhu.

"I'm a big fan of the Fort Point KSA currently on our menu," Chan says. "It's really light and drinkable, making it easy to pair with a wide range of dishes." The KSA from San Francisco's Fort Point Beer Co. is a kölsch-style ale. Kölsches are often associated with summer months because of how light, crisp, and refreshing they are, but they're great for any meal in any season. They may have hints of spice, fruitiness, and sweet grain, but are ultimately dry and clean, so they complement fried rice without overwhelming its flavors, and their crispness and carbonation counter richness so you can keep enjoying the dish.