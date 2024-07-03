The Ultimate Beer Pairing For Sugary Hotteok

There are scads of great pancakes from around the world, covering a swath of delicious categories; savory, sweet, yeast-risen, chewy, crispy, thin, thick, and so on. In South Korea alone, there are buchimgae to seemingly suit every taste, with ingredients like kimchi, shrimp, gochujang, and flowers. One particularly popular variety among all ages, on the peninsula and abroad, is hotteok, a chewy, yeasty round of dough that is stuffed with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes nuts that is pan-fried until the outside is crispy and the filling turns to oozing sweet syrup. You can even make them at home with canned biscuit dough and a simple-to-assemble filling.

Clearly, hotteok have major kid appeal, but there is a kid in all of us, so these treats, often found at street vendor's stalls, know no age limit. So, let's say you have a hankering for hotteok and are of legal drinking age and want to pair it with an adult beverage, particularly beer, but you're not sure which style would work best. Chef Judy Joo, chef & owner of Seoul Bird, with locations in London, Las Vegas, and now at CitiField & Barclays Center, is here to help with a suggestion that plays off the depth of the pancake. "For Hotteok, a stout with notes of chocolate and coffee works well with the [caramelized] sugar," Joo explained to Tasting Table in an exclusive interview.