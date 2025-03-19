The Classic Mendocino Farms Sandwich You Should Never Order If There's Another Option

Mendocino Farms has an inviting menu featuring salads, wraps, sandwiches, grilled cheese, and soups. Opening its 75th restaurant earlier this year, the family-owned eatery, described as "fast-casual," offers a line of gourmet sandwiches, which include yummy veggie, vegan, and meat-based options. However, there's once classic sammie you should never order if there's another option on the table; the Peruvian steak.

The loser in our list of 13 Mendocino Farms sandwiches, ranked worst the best, we found the ingredients in this sammie to be poorly balanced when layered together. Despite it being a staple on the menu for a decade (it's billed under the "food favorites" section along with other popular options like, The Happy Hippie and the Vegan Banh Mi), the individual elements of the sandwich simply weren't as harmonious as we expected when combined.

Described on the Mendocino Farms' menu as "spicy aji amarillo marinated steak with Oaxacan cheese, herb aioli, red onions, tomatoes, shredded romaine on a toasted potato roll," this sarnie gave a definite nod to Peruvian flavors so we have to give it some props for showcasing the vibrancy of South American food. However, the heat of the aji amarillo peppers overwhelmed the milder elements of this loaded sarnie, such as the aioli and greens; it masked their delicate character. The filling was also lacking textural diversity when teamed with the softness of the potato roll.