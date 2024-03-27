13 Mendocino Farms Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

Since its 2005 inception in LA's Bunker Hill neighborhood, Mendocino Farms has been crafting gourmet sandwiches beloved by Angelenos. The family-owned fast-casual chain, affectionately called Mendo, now boasts over 50 locations across California, with additional spots in Texas and Washington.

Founded by Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendo aims to promote happiness through extraordinary service and delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. The seasonal, evolving, chef-driven Mendocino Farms menu items — which include sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, and beverages — boast unexpected flavors that highlight partnerships with local farmers and culinary artisans.

I used to spend time in Marina del Rey, California, and frequented Mendocino Farms often for lunch. Their concept of serving creative dishes made with farm-fresh ingredients in a warm, welcoming atmosphere always resonated with me, so I was excited to put my chef-trained taste buds to the test for this ranking. I tried every sandwich available at my local Laguna Niguel, California location. The methodology included judging the sandwiches based on taste, uniqueness, and visual appeal; more methodology specifics are shared later in this article.

If you're fortunate enough to have a Mendocino Farms nearby, consider perusing this list of sandwiches, ranked from least to most favorite. It may help you decide what to choose from the extensive sandwich menu of foodie favorites and crave-worthy classics. If your neighborhood has no Mendo, we have a feeling one may soon appear, so sit tight — or better yet, make the trip to the nearest location, and you'll be nicely rewarded.