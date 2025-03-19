Don't Cook Lamb Without This 4-Ingredient Marinade On Hand

If you're going to devote two hours to cooking a juicy, flavorful roast leg of lamb, it is worth taking the intentional effort to ensure the final result is a presentation you are proud of. Ideally, slices of lamb deliver golden brown pieces that give way to a tender, pink interior. It is a plating that is guaranteed to satisfy, as the savory, rich pieces will have diners leaving the table completely fulfilled. When served with roasted baby potatoes, this is a meal that completely knocks it out of the park.

Whether you decide to slow-braise lamb shanks or use cubes to make souvlaki to serve with vegetables, we spoke to Top Chef contestant CJ Jacobson for tips on how to approach the cook. Jacobson, partner and chef of Mediterranean restaurants Aba and Ēma, knows his way around spreads of kebabs, plates of lamb ragu, and filling sides that keep parties content. For those wanting to turn up the dial of flavor on cuts of lamb, Jacobson refers to a simple marinade that can be put together using only a few ingredients. When asked if he uses a universal lamb marinade in his kitchen, he replied, "If I did, it would be salt, sugar, olive oil and lemon."