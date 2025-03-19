Don't Cook Lamb Without This 4-Ingredient Marinade On Hand
If you're going to devote two hours to cooking a juicy, flavorful roast leg of lamb, it is worth taking the intentional effort to ensure the final result is a presentation you are proud of. Ideally, slices of lamb deliver golden brown pieces that give way to a tender, pink interior. It is a plating that is guaranteed to satisfy, as the savory, rich pieces will have diners leaving the table completely fulfilled. When served with roasted baby potatoes, this is a meal that completely knocks it out of the park.
Whether you decide to slow-braise lamb shanks or use cubes to make souvlaki to serve with vegetables, we spoke to Top Chef contestant CJ Jacobson for tips on how to approach the cook. Jacobson, partner and chef of Mediterranean restaurants Aba and Ēma, knows his way around spreads of kebabs, plates of lamb ragu, and filling sides that keep parties content. For those wanting to turn up the dial of flavor on cuts of lamb, Jacobson refers to a simple marinade that can be put together using only a few ingredients. When asked if he uses a universal lamb marinade in his kitchen, he replied, "If I did, it would be salt, sugar, olive oil and lemon."
Maximizing flavor and texture
Pairing marinade with the right cut of meat will have professional chefs considering the fat content and flavor of the pieces of meat they are working with. "Marination helps flavor and is particularly beneficial to tougher cuts of meat or pieces with more tendon," Jacobson explains. Fattier pieces like rib-eyes can be complemented by richer marinades that tend to be more acidic, while leaner meats like skinless chicken breasts may be better served by milder marinades that won't negatively impact the texture of the cuts.
While the step may not be entirely necessary, the right marinade can help coax out certain flavors and highlight the natural taste of the meat. "If you would like to influence flavor or a particular cut of meat then marinade," Jacobson encourages. "If you want a more pure flavor, don't." An assortment of marinade recipes can also be made with white wine, soy sauce, garden herbs, vinegar, garlic, brown sugar, and spices like cinnamon and ginger, so you can tailor ingredients towards your intended menu if you're looking to step beyond Jacobson's simple suggestion.