The Myth You Can Ignore About Baking Muffins In A Half-Empty Pan

Muffins are considered peak comfort food for a good reason. Whether you're making a big batch to share with family, or a smaller batch just to enjoy at home, muffins always deliver. Of course, it helps if you know a few muffin-baking tips and rules as well.

However, there's one myth surrounding muffins that needs to be put to rest. Many cooks have the belief — often passed down from previous generations of bakers — that a muffin pan should absolutely never be put into the oven if there are empty cups. Instead, should your mixture not quite make enough batter to fill the 12 or six muffin wells, you should put a little water into each of the empty cups.

This addition of water was supposed to benefit your muffins in multiple ways. First, it was supposed to help to distribute the heat evenly throughout the oven, baking your muffins better. Second, adding some extra moisture into the baking environment can make your muffins moister and prevent the mixture from spilling over the rims. Finally, this bit of water should also stop the muffin pan from warping.

While there may be some sense to this line of thinking, there is ultimately no scientific evidence that adding water to empty muffin cups improves the end result of your baking.