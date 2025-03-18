The Peppermint Ice Cream Brand You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle

Peppermint ice cream is one of those every season kinda treats. It's the perfect flavor for winter, the perfect temperature for summer, and an all-around refreshing sugary snack for a great pick-me-up. You can make your own peppermint ice cream at home, sure, but there are so many ready to eat options in your local freezer aisle. The biggest question is: which one should grace your cart? Well, we took some of the guesswork out by ranking ten store-bought peppermint ice cream brands. One of our conclusions? If you only have the money to buy one pint, then you should swerve Blue Bunny's Peppermint Stick ice cream and go for something else.

Now, this isn't to say this is a bad option. Peppermint ice cream has such a distinct flavor that it's kind of hard to mess it up to the point that it's unpalatable, in my humble opinion. But as a peppermint ice cream brand, Blue Bunny falls a little flat, especially in comparison to the other choices on this list. Go for our number one choice (that's Graeter's Peppermint Stick) for a truly creamy, decadent, French pot press experience. Blue Bunny's Peppermint Stick ice cream wins some points for bringing in some Friendly's-shaped nostalgia, but it tragically can't hold a candle to a competitor like that.