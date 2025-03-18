The Best Canned Ingredient To Stretch Ground Beef When Meat Is In Short Supply

Ground beef is quite versatile because it can be cooked in many ways for a range of recipes, from burgers to stews. As much as you can use the meat, any astute grocery shopper is aware of how pricey beef is these days. So if you're trying to reduce this week's grocery bill, or if you just opened the fridge to find out you don't have enough beef for a recipe, there's an easy way to stretch it further. Out of the many ingredients to make ground beef go further, there's a strong case to do so with beans.

Both canned and raw beans are relatively cheap, especially compared to ground beef. There's also the fact that beans contain a decent amount of protein, so the nutrients that are present in beef won't be lost. Beans also contain other nutrients like fiber and vitamins. Ground beef and beans also go hand in hand with many traditional recipes, like with a pot of chili mixed with tomatoes and other vegetables. The filler also has a rather neutral flavor profile, so it shouldn't change the taste too much in the dishes where beans aren't common.